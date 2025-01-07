Media Contour Recognized As A Top Conversion Optimization Company By Clutch For 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Media Contour named a Top Conversion Optimization Company by Clutch for 2024.

Media Contour | The Conversion Leaders

Matt Dandurand, CEO/Founder of Media Contour

Driving measurable success, Media Contour is honored as a 2024 top CRO company by Clutch, showcasing expertise and client trust.

- Matt Dandurand, CEOFRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Media Contour , a global leader in e-commerce conversion rate optimization (CRO), proudly announces its recognition as a Top Conversion Optimization Company for 2024 by Clutch, the renowned B2B service marketplace.The Clutch Global Awards honor companies for their industry expertise and for their excellence in client satisfaction, based on extensive, verified feedback from clients. This honor underscores Media Contour's commitment to delivering top-tier e-commerce CRO solutions , resulting in measurable success, for businesses worldwide.“The Clutch Global Award winners embody the best of B2B excellence,” said Sonny Ganguly, Clutch CEO.“Their dedication to delivering outstanding client satisfaction sets them apart in their industries. Media Contour's success story is a shining example of how expertise and client focus can drive extraordinary results.”This recognition places Media Contour among a select group of worldwide leaders in conversion rate optimization, as recognized by verified clients themselves. Media Contour's selectors credited the firm's responsiveness, high-quality deliverables, and significant positive impact on clients' revenues and conversion rates. Other recommenders cited Media Contour's strong communication skills and solution-oriented strategies.About Media ContourEstablished in 2005, Media Contour has grown from a small agency to a global leader in ecommerce conversion optimization specializing in helping ecommerce companies increase their revenue, ROAS, and profit margins by converting more visitors from their paid and organic channels. Past results include annualized revenue increases of $1.35M, add-to-cart rate increases of up to 50%, and conversion rate increases of up to 20%. Now based in Frisco, Texas, Media Contour is led by CEO Matt Dandurand.About ClutchClutch empowers better business decisions as the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers. More than 1 million business leaders start at Clutch each month to read in-depth client interviews and discover trusted agency partners to meet their business needs. Clutch has been honored for the past 6 consecutive years as an Inc. 5000 fastest-growing company and by the Washington Business Journal as one of the 50 fastest-growing private companies in the DC metro area for 2023.

