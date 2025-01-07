Codapet Launches Compassionate In-Home Pet Euthanasia Services To Louisville, KY, And Surrounding Cities

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The veterinarian-owned startup empowers a of veterinarians who provide peaceful in-home euthanasia to ease the passing of pets at home.

- Dr. Katie ToddLOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- CodaPet has officially expanded to Louisville, KY , with support from a trusted local vet, offering pet owners the comfort and convenience of at-home care. The company provides peaceful in-home pet euthanasia through a network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians who offer end-of-life care for pets at home. In-home pet euthanasia is the best experience for dogs and cats and their families because their home is where they feel most familiar and comfortable. Dr. Katie Todd will be servicing Louisville and surrounding areas.“It's my wish that every family in Louisville becomes aware that in-home euthanasia is an option so they have an opportunity to provide a final gift of love to their beloved pet,” says Dr. Gary Hsia.“I was fortunate enough to be able to experience this with my dog Kylie a few years earlier surrounded by family. It really reduced her anxiety and helped my young kids bid farewell to their first dog. She was able to pass peacefully in the comfort of our home, doing what she loved most, sunny bathing in the grass.”Dr. Gary Hsia, Dr. Bethany Hsia, and Dr. Karen Whals are co-founders and veterinarians of CodaPet. They share a passion for increasing both customer access and awareness by empowering a network of veterinarians who provide compassion and professional care to more pets and their families in a familiar environment.“I chose to offer in-home euthanasia because I believe it provides the most compassionate, stress-free way for pets to pass in familiar surroundings, surrounded by love. Partnering with CodaPet allows me to provide even more support to families during such a difficult time, ensuring a seamless, professional experience for both pets and their owners. Their resources and network enable me to focus on delivering the highest level of care in these precious moments.," says Dr. Katie Todd. Dr. Todd is a Louisville native and graduate of the University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine. She is dedicated to providing compassionate end-of-life care for pets. After returning to Kentucky to be near her family, Dr. Todd has focused on supporting pets and their families through life's most tender moments.Believing in the importance of a peaceful and stress-free farewell, Dr. Todd offers in-home euthanasia to allow pets to pass in the comfort of their familiar surroundings, surrounded by love. Her empathetic approach ensures that every family feels supported during this difficult time, honoring the deep bond between pets and their humans.Dr. Todd services Louisville, Fairdale, Brooks, Hillview, Shepherdsville, Mount Washington, West Point, Prospect, and the surrounding areas.Benefits of In-home Pet Euthanasia include:1. Compassion: In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more compassionate approach to end-of-life care. Pets can be surrounded by their loved ones, receive individual attention and care, and pass away peacefully in a familiar environment.2. Comfort: One of the most significant benefits of in-home pet euthanasia is the comfort it provides to both the pet and their owners. The familiar surroundings of home can help reduce anxiety and stress for pets, making the process more peaceful. Additionally, being surrounded by loved ones can provide a sense of comfort and support during a difficult time.3. Closure: Being able to say goodbye in a meaningful way can be an essential part of the grieving process. In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more intimate farewell, which can provide closure and help with the healing process.4. Control: In-home pet euthanasia also allows pet owners to have more control over the process. They can choose the time and place of the euthanasia, as well as who will be present. This can help alleviate feelings of powerlessness and allow for a more personalized experience. In addition, in-home euthanasia allows owners to personalize the experience, including choosing the location, music, lighting, and other factors that can make the experience more meaningful.How In-home Pet Euthanasia WorksThrough CodaPet, pet parents can easily book in-home pet euthanasia performed by a compassionate and licensed veterinarian. Prior to the appointment, the veterinarian contacts the family to address any questions or concerns they might have. At the appointment, the veterinarian assists the family by going over the diagnosis and applying a quality-of-life assessment to objectively assess the pet's health and ensure there is no uncertainty about the need for euthanasia.The visit takes, on average, 45 minutes. Pet parents have a window of time to be with their pets privately before and after the euthanasia procedure. The veterinarian only starts the euthanasia process when everyone is ready. This helps bring closure to all family members involved in the end-of-life care of a pet. For those who need support with aftercare, the veterinarian can assist with transportation and cremation services.In-home Pet Euthanasia CostsThe cost of in-home euthanasia starts at $350 in Louisville, KY. Aftercare ranges from $0 - $400 but the final price depends on factors such as the driving distance, the pet's size, and the option for private or communal cremation. The company also offers out-of-hours appointments for an additional fee.About CodaPetCodaPet is expanding quickly and currently supports a network of veterinarians that offer peaceful at-home pet euthanasia services over 70 cities. Our network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians are available to help your beloved pet pass peacefully surrounded by family and all the safety and comforts of home. For more information or to schedule an appointment visit or call 1-833-CodaPet. CodaPet is expanding rapidly; if you are a veterinarian interested in learning more or offering this service in your area, please visit .

