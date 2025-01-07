(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Missiles and Missile Defence Systems (MMDS) Report 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Overall Global revenue for Missiles and Missile Defence Systems (MMDS) Market surpassed $40 billion in 2024

Segmentation Overview

On the basis of types, surface-to-air missiles dominated the market in 2023. Surface-to-air missiles have become more common as a result of the growing proliferation of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and other airborne threats, which has increased the need for strong air defence systems. Surface-to-air missile demand has also increased as a result of countries prioritising the improvement of their air defence capabilities in response to geopolitical tensions and regional conflicts.

Furthermore, surface-to-air missile systems are now more effective due to technological developments such better target detection and interception capabilities. The sector is anticipated to maintain its upward development trajectory, helped by the changing threat picture and ongoing defence modernisation projects.

The simulation exercises segment was the most dominant in 2023 and is expected to continue to be so for the duration of the forecast. Realistic and affordable training solutions are in greater demand as defence forces around the world place a greater focus on preparedness and training. Without requiring live-fire drills, military personnel can practise skills, perform scenario-based training, and assess tactical strategies in a safe and immersive setting using simulation exercises.

Furthermore, the authenticity and realism of training simulations have been improved by advances in simulation technology, such as virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR), which has increased their popularity. Furthermore, as a more affordable substitute for conventional training techniques, military organisations are depending more and more on simulation exercises due to financial limitations and safety concerns.

Missiles and Missile Defence Systems (MMDS) Market Impact Analysis

Market Driving Factors

Development of New-Generation Air and Missile Defence Systems

Market Restraining Factors



High Cost of Advanced Technologies Stringent Government Regulations

Market Opportunities

Emerging Economies Defence Budgets Are Increasing

Regulatory Framework

Emerging Markets and Megatrends

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

PEST Analysis

Company Profiles



Aerojet Rocketdyne

BAE Systems

Bharat Dynamics

Boeing

BrahMos Aerospace

Denel Dynamics

Kongsberg Defense Systems

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Makeyev Design Bureau

MBDA

Mectron

Northrop Grumman

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems

Raytheon

Rheinmetall Defense

Sagem

Tactical Missiles Thales

Segments Covered in the Report

Type



Missile Defence Systems

Surface-To-Air Missiles

Air-To-Surface Missiles

Air-To-Air Missiles Others

Application



Military

Simulation Exercises Others

North America



U.S. Canada

Europe



Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America



Brazil

Mexico Rest of Latin America

MEA



GCC

South Africa Rest of MEA

