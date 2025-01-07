(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Synthetic Biology Report 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Synthetic Biology Market value will surpass US$22.2 billion in 2024

This report will prove invaluable to leading firms striving for new revenue pockets if they wish to better understand the and its underlying dynamics. It will be useful for companies that would like to expand into different industries or to expand their existing operations in a new region.

Diverse Application of Synthetic Biology will trigger the market growth

Some of the major forces propelling the synthetic biology market include advancements in genetic engineering, and rising investment and funding. Furthermore, breakthroughs in CRISPR-Cas9 and other gene-editing technologies have revolutionized the ability to precisely manipulate genetic material, accelerating synthetic biology research and applications.

On the other hand, The collaborative efforts among academic institutions, research organizations, and industry players are fostering innovation and accelerating the commercialization of synthetic biology technologies. In addition, increased public awareness and acceptance of synthetic biology products, particularly in food and healthcare, are driving market growth. Consumers are becoming more open to the benefits of synthetic biology-derived products.

Lack of Skilled professionals Challenges to Hamper Industry Growth

The synthetic biology market faces significant challenges due to a shortage of skilled professionals, which hampers its growth and development. There is a notable gap between the demand for skilled synthetic biologists and the available talent pool. This gap makes it difficult for companies and research institutions to find qualified personnel to advance their projects.

The lack of skilled professionals in synthetic biology slows down research and development efforts. Without sufficient expertise, the pace of innovation is hindered, delaying the introduction of new technologies and applications.

Synthetic Biology Market Dynamics

Market Driving Factors



Diverse Application of Synthetic Biology

Increasing R&D Investments in Drug Discovery and Development Increasing Biofuel Demand

Market Restraining Factors



Lack Of Skilled Professionals And Research Support In developing Countries High Treatment Cost of Oligonucleotide

Market Opportunities



Growth in Research on Synthetic Drugs and Vaccines Increasing Demand for Fuel Alternatives

Emerging Technologies



CRISPR-Cas9 and Gene Editing Application of AI in Synthetic biology

Regulatory Framework

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

PEST Analysis

