Caris Life Sciences To Present At The 43Rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

IRVING, Texas, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Caris Life Sciences ® (Caris), a leading next-generation AI TechBio company and precision pioneer, today announced that the company will present at the 43rd Annual Healthcare Conference, which will be held January 13-16, 2025 in San Francisco.

Caris will present at 11:00 a.m. PST on Tuesday, January 14, and will provide an overview of the business and discuss recent corporate achievements that position the organization to further extend its leadership position in the market.

Caris will be represented by:



David Dean Halbert , DSc (h.c.), Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Brian J. Brille , Vice Chairman

David Spetzler , MS, PhD, MBA, President

Luke Power , Chief Financial Officer and Chief Accounting Officer

Brian Lamon , PhD, Chief Business Officer and Head of BioPharma Business Development

Milan Radovich , PhD, Chief Scientific Officer Narendra Chokshi , Senior Vice President, Corporate Development

About Caris Life Sciences

Caris Life Sciences® (Caris) is a leading next-generation AI TechBio company and precision medicine pioneer that is actively developing and delivering innovative solutions to revolutionize healthcare and improve the human condition. Through comprehensive molecular profiling (Whole Exome and Whole Transcriptome Sequencing) and the application of advanced AI and machine learning algorithms, Caris has created the large-scale, multimodal database and computing capability needed to analyze and further unravel the molecular complexity of disease. This convergence of sequencing power, big data and AI technologies provides a differentiated platform to deliver the next generation of precision medicine tools for early detection, diagnosis, monitoring, therapy selection and drug development.

Caris was founded with a vision to realize the potential of precision medicine in order to improve the human condition, and we value our employees as much as we do our patients of every creed, color, sex, sexual orientation and religion. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Caris has offices in Phoenix, New York, Cambridge (MA), Tokyo, Japan and Basel, Switzerland. Caris or its distributor partners provide services in the U.S., Europe, Asia and other international markets. To learn more, please visit CarisLifeSciences .

Caris Life Sciences Media:

Corporate Communications

[email protected]

214.294.5606

