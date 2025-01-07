Dublin, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Religious Tourism Market Report 2024" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The religious tourism market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $161.51 billion in 2023 to $174.98 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. The increase in religious tourism over the historic period can be attributed to several factors such as the rise of spiritual consumers, a growing interest in religious heritage and pilgrimage sites, the expansion of religious tourism infrastructure and services, government initiatives and promotional campaigns, and an increase in disposable income.

The religious tourism market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $243.54 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. The anticipated growth during the forecast period can be attributed to several factors such as increased interest in spirituality and well-being, a rise in international travel, greater consumer awareness of travel destinations, affordable air travel, population growth, and a heightened demand for specialized faith-based travel packages and tours.

Key trends expected during this period include advancements in transportation infrastructure and connectivity, the integration of technology into religious tourism experiences, a focus on sustainable tourism practices, new product launches, and the expansion of online booking systems.



The increasing interest in spirituality and well-being is projected to drive the growth of the religious tourism market in the future. Spirituality and well-being involve a holistic integration of physical, mental, and emotional health, alongside a sense of purpose, connection, and inner peace. This growing interest can be linked to various factors, including psychological benefits, health-related behaviors, social connections, and eudaimonic well-being.

Religious tourism supports this trend by providing opportunities for individuals to engage in meaningful spiritual practices, gain deeper insights into their faith, and achieve personal growth and inner peace through sacred journeys and pilgrimages. For example, in 2022, data from the United States Department of State revealed that 46.2% of the population in England and Wales identifies as Christian, with 6.5% identifying as Muslim, 1.7% as Hindu, 0.9% as Sikh, 0.5% as Jewish, and 0.5% as Buddhist. This increasing popularity of spirituality and well-being has thus contributed to the expansion of the religious tourism market.

Leading companies in the religious tourism sector are focusing on innovative solutions, such as spiritual tourism platforms, to offer comprehensive travel planning, booking services, and personalized spiritual experiences for religious travelers. These platforms are specialized services designed to facilitate travel experiences centered on spiritual growth, wellness, and connections to sacred or serene environments. For instance, in October 2023, EaseMyTrip, an India-based travel company, launched the EasyDarshan platform, dedicated to spiritual tourism in India. This platform offers curated pilgrimage packages to revered sites such as temples, gurudwaras, churches, and mosques, simplifying travel logistics with packages that include transportation, accommodation, guided tours, and special pujas. It features a range of destinations, from peaceful southern temples to serene Himalayan shrines, with a focus on safety and sanitation to ensure secure and convenient spiritual journeys for all travelers.

In September 2024, Yatra, an India-based travel services provider, entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Globe All India Services (Globe Travels) for $15.25 million. This acquisition strengthens Yatra's position as a leader in the Indian corporate travel market, boosting its growth prospects by expanding both its geographic reach and service offerings. With increasing competition in the online travel industry, this strategic acquisition enables Yatra to tap into emerging opportunities within corporate travel. Globe Travels, based in India, specializes in corporate travel services and has a significant presence in the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) sector.

Major companies operating in the religious tourism market are Booking Holdings Inc., Expedia Group, Frosch International Travel, Insight Vacations Inc, Viator Inc., Travel Leaders Group, Kesari Tours Pvt Ltd., Collette Travel Service Inc., Exoticca, Corporate Travel Management Ltd., G Adventures Inc., Odynovo Tours, Trafalgar, AAA Travel, Gil Travel Group, Holy Voyages Pvt Ltd., JTB Americas Group, Ovation Travel Group, Heritage Tours & Travels, Holy Land Tours.

The Middle East was the largest region in the religious tourism market in 2023. Europe is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

Markets Covered:



By Type: Domestic; International

By Religion Type: Buddhism; Catholicism; Confucianism; Hinduism; Islam; Other Religion Types

By Age Group: Below 30 Years; 30-40 Years; 40-50 Years; Above 50 Years By Sales Channel: Offline; Online

Key Attributes:

