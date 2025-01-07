(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The study illustrates successful implementations of CIAM solutions across various verticals and use cases. This report's geographic coverage is global. The study period is 2023-2029, with 2024 as the base year and 2025-2029 as the forecast period.
Dublin, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Consumer Identity and Access Management, Global, 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report defines consumer identity and access management (CIAM) as a framework that controls and manages consumer identities, access, and policies across IT infrastructures to protect enterprises from unauthorized and potentially harmful security breaches. CIAM solutions include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, identity verification, lifecycle management (provisioning, deprovisioning), password management, and compliance management.
In this study, the publisher considers CIAM as consumer IAM or the B2C component of customers. In a business environment where cybersecurity remains one of the highest priorities for enterprises, constant regulatory changes, new threats, and the lack of resources accentuate challenges. CIAM is no different as enterprises struggle to maintain a robust security profile given the high complexity, siloes, multiple stakeholders, and lack of compatibility among different systems. The proliferation of devices and non-human identities in the CIAM ecosystem leads to increased complexity.
Chief information security officers (CISOs) must be aware of the latest end-user threats and next-generation technology solutions to work seamlessly with other stakeholders in the company in implementing CIAM. Vendors can capitalize on growth opportunities by augmenting their solutions with new business models and capabilities and educating clients about best practices to improve outcomes. Non-human identities, platforms, innovative authentication techniques, and additional capabilities such as identity threat detection and response and IAM resilience and recovery will soon become an important part of a robust CIAM system.
Growth Opportunity Universe
Building on the API Economy Passkeys are Important CIAM Components Identity Verification Decentralized Identity
Insights for CISOs
Insights for Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs): Privacy and Consent Management Insights for CISOs: Passwordless Authentication with Passkeys Insights for CISOs: Unified Approach to CIAM Insights for CISOs: GenAI for CIAM Insights for CISOs: Holistic CIAM to Improve CX
Key Topics Covered:
Transformation in Consumer Identity and Access Management
Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperative The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Consumer Identity and Access Management (CIAM) Industry
Growth Environment: Consumer Identity and Access Management Ecosystem
Scope of Analysis Recent Data Breaches Putting Consumers at Risk Mergers and Acquisitions (M&As) and Funding Segmentation
Growth Environment: Companies to Action
Competitive Environment Key Competitors
Growth Generator: Consumer Identity and Access Management
Growth Metrics Growth Drivers Growth Driver Analysis Growth Restraints Growth Restraint Analysis Forecast Considerations Revenue Forecast Revenue Forecast by Region Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical Revenue Forecast Analysis Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis Revenue Share Revenue Share Analysis
Growth Generator: North America
Growth Metrics Revenue Forecast Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical Forecast Analysis
Growth Generator: Europe
Growth Metrics Revenue Forecast Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical Forecast Analysis
Growth Generator: Asia-Pacific
Growth Metrics Revenue Forecast Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical Forecast Analysis
Growth Generator: Latin America
Growth Metrics Revenue Forecast Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical Forecast Analysis
Growth Generator: Middle East & Africa
Growth Metrics Revenue Forecast Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical Forecast Analysis
Appendix & Next Steps
Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities Next Steps
