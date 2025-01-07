Pertussis Market Poised For Strong Growth During Forecast Period 20242034 Delveinsight

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Faron Pharmaceuticals, Kymab, BioNet, and others are leading innovation in Pertussis treatments to improve symptom management and patient outcomes.

LAS VEGAS , NV, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- DelveInsight's“Pertussis Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034” report offers an in-depth understanding of Pertussis, including historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as Pertussis market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

The latest healthcare forecast report delivers a comprehensive analysis of Pertussis, offering critical insights into prevalence, revenue trends, and evolving Pertussis treatment options. The report discusses key statistics, including current and projected market sizes, while also delving into Pertussis symptoms and their impact on patients' quality of life.

It evaluates the progress and effectiveness of emerging therapies for Pertussis alongside an in-depth examination of the clinical trial landscape. This includes a detailed review of ongoing and upcoming studies that are set to shape the future of Pertussis treatment. With its rich data and forward-looking insights, this report serves as an indispensable resource for understanding market dynamics and advancements in the field of Pertussis.

Some of the key insights of Pertussis Market Report:

. In 2022, Pertussis vaccination coverage in the US was approximately 19 million, with the highest coverage in the 18+ age group, totaling about 5 million.

. Among the 7MM, childhood vaccination coverage for Pertussis is high, but booster vaccination compliance in adults remains low, although emerging vaccines and increased awareness are expected to improve coverage.

. The total vaccinated population for Pertussis across the 7MM was about 34 million in 2022 and is expected to rise during the forecast period (2024–2034).

. With strong DTP vaccination rates among infants and children, alongside a resurgence of Pertussis cases and increased annual incidence in some countries, there is growing demand for new and improved vaccines.

. The Japanese market is led by Mitsubishi's TETRABIK vaccine, as per DelveInsight's estimates.

. In 2022, the total Pertussis market size across the 7MM was USD 3.5 billion, with the US being the largest contributor, followed by Germany.

. In January 2022, ILiAD Biotechnologies announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Fast Track designation to BPZE1, a next-generation vaccine for active booster immunization against pertussis.

. Emerging therapies for Pertussis include BPZE1, BK1310/MT-2355, SIIPL Tdap, and others.

. Key companies involved in the Pertussis vaccine market include Serum Institute of India, LG Chem, ILiAD Biotechnologies, Dynavax Technologies, Tianjin CanSino Biotechnology, Faron Pharmaceuticals, Kymab, BioNet, and others.

Pertussis Overview

Pertussis, or whooping cough, is a highly contagious respiratory disease caused by the Bordetella pertussis bacterium, leading to severe coughing fits that may cause difficulty breathing. It primarily affects infants and young children but can occur in people of all ages, especially those not receiving booster vaccinations. Early symptoms resemble a cold, but the condition worsens into intense coughing, which can lead to serious complications, such as pneumonia and brain damage, particularly in infants. Vaccination, through the DTP (Diphtheria, Tetanus, Pertussis) vaccine, is the most effective prevention method, though outbreaks still occur due to waning immunity and unvaccinated populations. Ongoing research aims to develop improved vaccines to offer longer-lasting protection.

Pertussis Epidemiology

The epidemiology section offers an overview of historical, current, and projected trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps identify the factors influencing these trends by examining various studies and perspectives from key opinion leaders. Additionally, the section provides an in-depth analysis of the diagnosed patient population and future trends.

Pertussis Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Pertussis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

. Pertussis Vaccination coverage in the 7MM

Pertussis Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drug uptake section examines the adoption rates of newly launched and upcoming Pertussis drugs over the study period. It analyzes the uptake of these treatments, evaluating how patients adopt these therapies and the sales performance of each drug. This section offers a comprehensive look at the factors influencing the acceptance and success of Pertussis treatments in the market.

In addition, the therapeutics assessment section highlights the Pertussis drugs that have experienced the fastest uptake. It delves into the key drivers behind their widespread use and provides a market share comparison among these drugs. This section helps identify which therapies are gaining traction and the reasons behind their rapid adoption.

The report further explores the Pertussis pipeline, providing insights into therapeutic candidates at different stages of development. It identifies the key companies involved in creating targeted Pertussis treatments. The report also covers recent developments in the field, including collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, licensing agreements, and other significant updates on emerging therapies for Pertussis.

Pertussis Market Outlook

The prevention of pertussis primarily relies on comprehensive immunization through vaccines, often administered in combination with diphtheria and tetanus, and sometimes with other diseases like poliomyelitis, H. influenza, and hepatitis B. Three vaccine formulations are commonly used: DTaP, Tdap, and Td. While whole-cell pertussis vaccines (wPVs) were historically used, their association with rare but significant side effects led to the development of safer acellular vaccines (aPVs). However, due to the high cost of aPVs, wPVs remain the predominant choice in resource-limited countries despite slightly lower efficacy.

Pertussis treatment focuses on supportive care, including oxygen therapy, hydration, and antibiotics to reduce disease transmission. Erythromycin, azithromycin, and clarithromycin are commonly prescribed. In the United States, the FDA has approved several combination vaccines, such as Pentaxim, Infanrix, Pentacel, and Vaxelis, to combat diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis. Despite effective vaccination programs in Europe, pertussis remains a concern among middle-aged adults, highlighting the need for enhanced immunization strategies and public awareness to address disease persistence.

Pertussis Market Drivers

. Rising government initiatives and public health campaigns promoting vaccination programs globally drive the demand for pertussis vaccines, particularly in regions with high disease prevalence.

. The development of acellular pertussis vaccines (aPVs) with improved safety profiles has boosted adoption rates, especially in high-income countries.

Pertussis Market Barriers

. The elevated cost of aPVs limits their adoption in low- and middle-income countries, where whole-cell vaccines (wPVs) are more commonly used.

. Concerns over vaccine safety and lack of awareness about pertussis prevention remain significant obstacles, particularly in underdeveloped regions.

Scope of the Pertussis Market Report

. Study Period: 2020–2034

. Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

. Key Pertussis Companies: Serum Institute of India, LG Chem, ILiAD Biotechnologies, Dynavax Technologies, Tianjin CanSino Biotechnology, Faron Pharmaceuticals, Kymab, BioNet, and others.

. Key Pertussis Therapies: BPZE1, BK1310/MT-2355, SIIPL Tdap, and others.

. Pertussis Therapeutic Assessment: Pertussis currently marketed, and Pertussis emerging therapies

. Pertussis Market Dynamics: Pertussis market drivers and Pertussis market barriers

. Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

. Pertussis Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Pertussis Market Access and Reimbursement

