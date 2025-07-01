Critical Minerals Africa Group (CMAG) And APO Group Forge Strategic Partnership To Elevate Africa’S Critical Minerals Sector On The Global Stage

(MENAFN- APO Group)

The Critical Minerals Africa Group (CMAG) ( ), an organisation dedicated to advancing responsible sourcing and sustainable development of Africa's critical mineral resources, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with APO Group ( ), the award-winning pan-African communications consultancy and press release distribution service. This collaboration aims to raise the global prominence of Africa's critical minerals sector.

The partnership will leverage APO Group's public relations and strategic communications expertise and CMAG's leadership in the sector to showcase Africa's role in the global supply chain for essential resources, and to elevate the global profile of Africa's critical mineral sector.

Sub-Saharan Africa is estimated to hold approximately 40% of the world's proven critical mineral reserves. Minerals like cobalt, lithium, and rare earth elements are essential for the global energy transition and advanced technologies. As demand for these resources rises, CMAG is committed to placing Africa at the centre of international discussions on critical minerals and associated supply chains while ensuring that the continent's mineral wealth benefits local economies.

“This partnership with APO Group marks a key step in our mission to position Africa as a leader in critical minerals,” said Veronica Bolton Smith, CEO of CMAG.“By combining our expertise, we will amplify Africa's voice in global conversations, influence policy and supply chain discussions, and unlock the full potential of Africa's critical minerals.”

“We are thrilled to partner with the Critical Minerals Africa Group in shaping the future of Africa's critical minerals industry,” said Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard, Founder and chairman of APO Group.“Despite Africa's central role in the global critical minerals industry, African policymakers, business leaders, and citizens struggle to influence vital discussions around policy and supply chains. This strategic partnership underscores APO Group's commitment to advancing Africa's empowerment and global prominence.”

The International Energy Agency (IEA) forecasts a sharp rise in demand for critical minerals: nickel demand is expected to double, cobalt demand to triple, and lithium demand to increase tenfold. According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), harnessing these resources effectively could boost Sub-Saharan Africa's GDP by 12% or more by 2050.

This is a joint press release by the Critical Minerals Africa Group (CMAG) and APO Group.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of APO Group.

Media contact:

...

About The Critical Minerals Africa Group (CMAG):

The Critical Minerals Africa Group is an advocacy group that seeks to foster deeper relationships between Africa and global markets and put Africa at the heart of international discussions surrounding critical minerals and associated supply chains. CMAG aims to enable the creation of resilient and diversified critical minerals supply chains that benefit the communities in which they are extracted, as well as to accelerate economic development through the capture of value-adding activities.

About APO Group:

Founded in 2007, APO Group ( ) is the leading award-winning pan-African communications consultancy and press release distribution service. Renowned for our deep-rooted African expertise and expansive global perspective, we specialise in elevating the reputation and brand equity of private and public organisations across Africa. As a trusted partner, our mission is to harness the power of media, crafting bespoke strategies that drive tangible, measurable impact both on the continent and globally.

Our commitment to excellence and innovation has been recognised with multiple prestigious awards, including the PRovoke Media Global SABRE Award, multiple PRovoke Media Africa SABRE Awards, and World Business Outlook Awards in 2023. We have also been acknowledged as the Leading Communications Consultancy in Africa by Brands Review Magazine, and the Best Public Relations and Media Consultancy of the Year by World Business Outlook in 2024.

APO Group's esteemed clientele, which includes global giants such as Canon, Nestlé, TikTok, Emirates, the UNDP, the WHO, and Coca-Cola, reflects our unparalleled ability to navigate the complex African media landscape. With teams on the ground in numerous African countries, we offer unmatched insights and reach across the continent. APO Group is dedicated to reshaping narratives about Africa, challenging stereotypes, and bringing inspiring African stories to global audiences, with our expertise in developing and supporting public relations campaigns worldwide uniquely positioning us to amplify brand messaging, enhance reputations, and connect effectively with target audiences.

For more information, please visit our website: .