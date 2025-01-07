One Killed, Four Injured In Russia's Strikes On Donetsk Region On Monday
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) One civilian was killed and four others were injured in Russia's strikes on the Donetsk region on Monday, January 6.
Vadym Filashkin, the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, wrote this in a post on facebook , Ukrinform reports.
According to him,“on January 6, Russians killed one resident of the Donetsk region - in Siversk. Another 4 people were wounded in the region over the day”.
In total, since the beginning of the full-scale war, at least 2,921 people have been killed and 6,558 others wounded in the Donetsk region. These figures do not include casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha.
As reported by Ukrinform, two 11-year-old boys were injured by an explosive in the Pokrovsk district of the Donetsk region.
