Amiri Diwan Min. Conveys Condolences Of Kuwait Amir, Crown Prince, PM Over Death Of James Carter

1/7/2025 6:05:24 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 7 (KUNA) -- Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah visited the US Embassy in Kuwait on Tuesday morning, where he conveyed condolences of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the crown prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, the government and people of Kuwait over passing of former US President James Earl Carter Jr. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

