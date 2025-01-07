(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Clinical Laboratory Molecular Diagnostics for Infectious Market: Forecasts by Application by Place and by Country, with Analysis & Executive Guides" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report has hundreds of pages of information including a complete list of Current United States Medicare Fee Payment Schedules to help sharpen your pricing along with the most frequently used and billed tests. Again, assistance in using the information is normally provided without additional charges. The report includes detailed breakouts for 15 Countries and 4 Regions. A detailed breakout for any country in the world is available to purchasers of the report.

The Molecular Diagnostics - Infectious Disease sector of the clinical diagnostics industry is poised for further growth. A market that just keeps on growing but is becoming more complex and segmented. Find out what's happening in this informative report. Find out about the impact of multiplex assays which threaten to change diagnosis and treatment forever.

Exciting technical developments especially in the seesaw between nucleic acid testing and immunoassay, hold the promise of a dynamic, growing and evolving world market that holds the promise of diagnostics taking the lead in infectious disease eradication. This research makes you the expert in your organization. The report includes five year market forecasts.

The section on the Clinical Laboratory Market Segments and Industry Structure provides an analysis of the laboratory market, detailing traditional segmentation and focusing on specific areas like syndromic testing. It explores how different types of labs, including hospital labs, central labs, and physician office labs (POLs), segment their services based on testing needs.

The industry structure section discusses the distribution of testing among hospitals, the economies of scale achieved by larger lab networks, and the competition between hospital-based labs and centralized laboratories. It also highlights the role of physician offices and the growing relevance of Point-of-Care Testing (POCT), reflecting the shifting dynamics in where and how diagnostic testing is conducted. This summary encapsulates the key market dynamics and structural elements of the clinical laboratory industry.

Infectious disease testing directly benefits from the explosion in biotechnology, especially genomics. Learn all about it in this new report. A range of dynamic trends are pushing market growth and company valuations. Trends like



Multiplex testing

Pathogen evolution and pandemics

Biotechnology advances in genetics

Climate change

Globalization The rise of rapid testing

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Guides

1.1 Situation Analysis

2 Introduction and Market Definition

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Methodology

2.3 Perspective: Healthcare and the IVD Industry

2.3.1 Global Healthcare Spending

2.3.2 Spending on Diagnostics

2.3.3 Important Role of Insurance for Diagnostics

2.4 The Nature of the IVD Product

2.4.1 Features Overview

2.4.2 The Misunderstood Feature

2.4.3 Regulation

2.4.4 The Newest Feature

2.4.5 The Oldest Feature

2.4.6 All About Scope

2.4.7 Why Turnaround is Becoming More Important

2.4.8 The Role of Trust

2.5 The IVD Product of the Future

3 Infectious Diseases - Guide to the Pathogens

3.1 Infectious Disease Pathogens - The Big Picture

3.1.1 Viruses

3.1.2 Bacteria

3.1.3 Fungi

3.1.4 Parasites

3.1.5 Prions

3.1.6 Virulence

3.1.7 Transmission

3.2 The Coronavirus

3.2.1 Severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS)

3.2.2 Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS)

3.2.3 COVID-19. The SARS CoV 2 Virus.

4 Industry Overview

4.1 Players in a Dynamic Market

4.1.1 Academic Research Lab

4.1.2 Diagnostic Test Developer

4.1.3 Instrumentation Supplier

4.1.4 Chemical/Reagent Supplier

4.1.5 Pathology Supplier

4.1.6 Independent Clinical Laboratory

4.1.7 Public National/regional Laboratory

4.1.8 Hospital Laboratory

4.1.9 Physicians Office Lab (POLS)

4.1.10 Audit Body

4.1.11 Certification Body

4.2 The Clinical Laboratory Market Segments

4.2.1 Traditional Market Segmentation

4.2.2 Laboratory Focus and Segmentation

4.2.3 Segmenting the Syndromic Testing Market

4.3 Industry Structure

4.3.1 Hospital Testing Share

4.3.2 Economies of Scale

4.3.3 Hospital vs. Central Lab

4.3.4 Physician Office Lab's

4.3.5 Physician's and POCT

5 Market Trends

5.1 Factors Driving Growth

5.1.1 The Nucleic Acid Impact

5.1.2 Population Dynamics

5.1.3 The Developing World

5.1.4 Decentralization

5.1.5 Self Testing

5.1.6 The Need for Speed

5.2 Factors Limiting Growth

5.2.1 Costs and Experience Curve Effects

5.2.2 The Role of ID Prevalence

5.2.3 Wellness

5.2.4 The Impact of Living Standards

5.3 Instrumentation, Automation and Diagnostic Trends

5.3.1 Traditional Automation and Centralization

5.3.2 The New Automation, Decentralization and Point Of Care

5.3.3 Instruments Key to Market Share

5.3.4 Bioinformatics Plays a Role

5.3.5 PCR Takes Command

5.3.6 Next Generation Sequencing Fuels a Revolution

5.3.7 NGS Impact on Pricing

5.3.8 Whole Genome Sequencing, A Brave New World

5.3.9 Companion Diagnostics Blurs Diagnosis and Treatment

6 Clinical Laboratory MDx Infectious Disease Recent Developments

6.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section

6.1.1 Importance of These Developments

6.1.2 How to Use This Section

6.2 Roche Respiratory Panel Receives FDA EUA

6.3 Genetic Signatures Gets Approval for GI Parasite Panel

6.4 Diasorin Expands Respiratory Panel

6.5 BioMerieux Outlines MDx-Driven Growth

6.6 T2 Biosystems Gets Extended T2Bacteria Panel

6.7 Diasorin Aims to Deliver Updated Instruments, New Assays

6.8 Oxford Nanopore Nabs Investment From BioMerieux

6.9 Day Zero Diagnostics Closes Financing Round

6.10 Spindiag Seeks Investors for Rapid PCR System

6.11 Sorrento Therapeutics Nabs Contract for Dx Platform

6.12 Kephera Planning Menu of Infectious Disease Tests

6.13 Oxford Nanopore and BioMerieux to Develop IDDx

6.14 SD Biosensor Eyes Global Expansion

6.15 Selux Dx Next Gen Phenotyping Gets FDA Clearance

6.16 Takara Developing High-Throughput Multiplex Panels

6.17 BioGX Debuts New Point-of-Care Molecular Testing System

6.18 Nanopath MDx Platform Providing 15-Minute Results

6.19 ProtonDx Commercializing Rapid MDx Instrument

6.20 Siemens Healthineers to Develop Next-Gen, High-Throughput MDx Platform

6.21 Hologic Obtains CE Mark for MDx Epstein-Barr, BK Virus Assays

6.22 Pathogenomix Infectious Disease Platform Uses Cloud-Based Analytics, NGS

6.23 Accelerate Diagnostics Anticipates Growth

6.24 Growth of Decentralized Testing Expected to Continue

6.25 Lumos Diagnostics Expanding Test Portfolio

6.26 Study Validates Karius Cell-Free DNA to Detect Hundreds of Pathogens

6.27 CareDx, IDbyDNA Develop Infectious Disease Dx for Transplant Patients

7 Key Companies

7.1 Abbott Laboratories

7.2 Agilent

7.3 Altona Diagnostics

7.4 Anitoa

7.5 Autonomous Medical Devices

7.6 Beckman Coulter Diagnostics (Danaher)

7.7 Becton, Dickinson and Company

7.8 BioGX

7.9 Biomatik

7.10 bioMerieux Diagnostics

7.11 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

7.12 Cepheid (Danaher)

7.13 Diasorin S.p.A.

7.14 DNAe

7.15 Flow Health

7.16 Global Access Diagnostics

7.17 Great Basin Scientific, Inc

7.18 Hologic

7.19 Novacyt

7.20 Novus Diagnostics

7.21 Oncimmune

7.22 One Codex

7.23 OraSure Technologies

7.24 Proof Diagnostics

7.25 Qiagen

7.26 QuidelOrtho

7.27 R-Biopharm AG

7.28 Response Biomedical

7.29 Revvity

7.30 Roche Diagnostics

7.31 Siemens Healthineers

7.32 Thermo Fisher Scientific

7.33 Vela Diagnostics

7.34 Veredus Laboratories

7.35 YD Diagnostics

7.36 Zhejiang Orient Gene Biotech

8 The Global Market for Clinical Laboratory MDx Infectious Disease

8.1 Global Market Overview by Country

8.2 Global Market by Application - Overview

8.3 Global Market by Place - Overview

9 Global Clinical Laboratory MDx Infectious Disease Markets - By Application

9.1 Respiratory

9.2 Blood Borne Virus

9.3 Transplant

9.4 Hospital Acquired Infections

9.5 Reproductive Health

9.6 C19 Singleplex

9.7 Meningitis

9.8 Gastrointestinal

9.9 Tropical

10 Global Clinical Laboratory MDx Infectious Disease Markets - By Place

10.1 Hospital Lab

10.2 Outpatient Lab

10.3 Point of Care

10.4 Other Place

11 Appendices

11.1 Growth of Approved IVD Test Menu

11.2 Growth of Approved Average IVD Test Fee

11.3 The Most Used IVD Assays

11.4 The Highest Grossing Assays

11.5 Laboratory Fees Schedule

