(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Germany Building Integrated Photovoltaics | Revenue, Value, Forecast, Analysis, Size, Growth, Companies, Industry, Share & Trends: Market Forecast By Technology, By Application, By End Use And Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Germany's Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) market has witnessed substantial growth, primarily propelled by the expansion of the residential and commercial construction and emerging sectors.

Key drivers include the rise in electricity costs between 2020 and 2022, with the average daily price on the intraday electricity market surging from USD 69.8/MWh to USD 360.59/MWh. In response, the German government implemented a series of energy price relief measures, positioning BIPV as a key solution for energy savings and sustainability in the residential and commercial sectors.

According to the research, Germany's Building Integrated Photovoltaics Market revenue is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.7% during 2024E-2030F. Germany's Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) market is set for sustained growth, driven by robust energy efficiency policies, technological advancements, and government incentives.

The "Climate Action Programme 2030" is a key catalyst, aiming for a 55% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 by upgrading buildings for energy efficiency and promoting climate-friendly mobility. Additionally, the shift towards self-sustaining, nearly zero-energy buildings is accelerating market growth in urban areas. In a major boost, the government has reduced customs duty on capital goods used in solar BIPV cell and module production from 7.5% to zero, effective immediately.

Germany's intensified focus on solar energy is expected to boost the adoption of Building-Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) and drive market growth. By the end of 2021, 59 GWp of BIPV had been installed, with around 75% on rooftops and the remainder in free-standing plants. Additionally, Grenzebach Envelon opened a BIPV module production facility in Bavaria, with an annual capacity of up to 300,000 sq. m of solar facades. This expansion supports decentralized energy supply beyond rooftops and addresses demand from overseas markets, including China and the US.

Market Segmentation By Technology

Crystalline silicon is set to experience high growth owing to its higher conversion efficiencies and established manufacturing processes that lower costs and improve reliability. Additionally, it offers longer lifespans and warranties, making it a more attractive long-term investment and ensuring its domination in the market.

Market Segmentation By Application

Facade walls are set to dominate the BIPV market on account of their large surface area and visibility, allowing for significant solar energy capture while enhancing building aesthetics. They also improve energy efficiency by regulating indoor temperatures. Roofs follow closely, offering ample space for solar installations but facing more design limitations compared to facades.

Market Segmentation By End-Use

Commercial segment is anticipated to witness highest growth owing to larger building sizes and higher energy demands, making solar integration economically advantageous. Further, businesses increasingly prioritize sustainability to reduce costs and enhance their brand image. Meanwhile, the residential market is also growing rapidly, driven by consumer awareness and demand for energy-efficient homes.

Report Scope:



10 Years Market Numbers.

Historical Data Starting from 2020 to 2023.

Base Year: 2023

Forecast Data until 2030.

Key Performance Indicators Impacting the Market. Major Upcoming Developments and Projects.

Key Highlights of the Report:



Germany Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) Market Overview, Outlook and Forecast

Historical Data and Forecast of Germany Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) Market Revenues, for the Period 2020-2030F

Historical Data and Forecast of Germany Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) Market Revenues, By Technology, for the Period 2020-2030F

Historical Data and Forecast of Germany Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) Market Revenues, By Application, for the Period 2020-2030F

Historical Data and Forecast of Germany Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) Market Revenues, By End Use, for the Period 2020-2030F

Germany Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) Market Revenue Share, By Companies

Germany Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) Market Drivers and Restraints

Germany Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) Market Trends

Germany Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) Market Porters Five Forces

Germany Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) Market Opportunity Assessment

Competitive Benchmarking Key Strategic Recommendations

Company Profiles



Trina Solar GmbH

Jinko Solar

Canadian Solar

Aiko Energy

Sunman Energy

Avancis GmbH

AGC Inc.

Heliatek GmbH

Hanwa Qcells GmbH Zytech Solar Group



For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900