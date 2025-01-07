US announces additional sanctions relief for Syria to support essential services

(MENAFN)

The United States stated on Monday that it was giving extra sanctions relief on some actions in Syria for the coming six months to give access to crucial services after the fall of strongman Bashar Assad.



The US Treasury stated it had released a new general license to broaden the permitted activities and transactions with Syria while Washington pursues to monitor improvements under the who overthrew Assad in the previous month.





The move was done “to help ensure that sanctions do not impede essential services and continuity of governance functions across Syria, including the provision of electricity, energy, water, and sanitation,” the Treasury declared in a statement.



According to the statement, Monday's moves expand on previous authorizations that aid in the region's humanitarian and "stabilization efforts," as well as the activity of non-governmental organizations and foreign organizations.



“The end of Bashar Assad’s brutal and repressive rule, backed by Russia and Iran, provides a unique opportunity for Syria and its people to rebuild,” said representative Treasury secretary Wally Adeyemo.



