Mutares has successfully sold Asteri Facility Solutions to SOL Facility Services Munich, January 7, 2025 – Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650 ) has signed an agreement to sell Asteri Facility Solutions ("Asteri") to SOL Facility Services, with closing having occurred the same day. The exit was already completed in December 2024 with the publication of the press release postponed until after the holidays out of consideration for business operations. After a successful repositioning of Asteri, Mutares has been able to create a platform set for further growth. Asteri is engaged in the business of soft facility management. The company is headquartered in Stockholm and offers its services across Sweden with primary focus on Greater Stockholm, Gothenburg, and Malmö. The company is estimated to generate a turnover of approximately EUR 23 million and employs ca. 700 people in 2024. Johannes Laumann, CIO of Mutares, comments: "I am pleased to announce the sale of our portfolio company Asteri. The new owner SOL Facility Services is part of the Finnish family-owned SOL Group, which is one of the largest players in the Nordic and Baltic countries. SOL Group's annual turnover is over EUR 400 million and it employs ca. 14

000 people. I am confident that the company will continue to develop on the right path under their new ownership." Erki Milistver, CEO of SOL Facility Services comments: "SOL has a strong growth agenda in the Swedish market, and we are pleased to acquire Asteri from Mutares. Asteri's professional personnel and strong investment in sustainable operations and strong customer relations matches SOL's business model perfectly. Asteri complements SOL's current activities in Sweden well both in terms of geographical and customer industry focus. We look forward to a mutually successful journey together." Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (), a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Bad Wiessee, Chicago, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Mumbai, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, Vienna and Warsaw, acquires companies in special situations which show significant operational improvement potential and are sold again after undergoing a repositioning and stabilization process. For the fiscal year 2024, consolidated revenues of EUR 5.7 billion to EUR 6.3 billion are expected. Based on this, consolidated revenues are to be expanded to approx. EUR 7 billion by 2025 and EUR 10 billion by 2028. As the portfolio grows, so do consulting revenues, which together with portfolio dividends and exit proceeds accrue to the Mutares Holding. On this basis, the Holding Company is expected to generate a net income of EUR 108 million to EUR 132 million for the fiscal year 2024, EUR 125 million to EUR 150 million for the fiscal year 2025 and EUR 200 million for the fiscal year 2028. The Management Board and Supervisory Board together hold more than one-third of all Mutares shares with voting rights. The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) and have been part of the selection index SDAX since December 2023.

