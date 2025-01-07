Alzchem Group AG: Disclosure According To Article 5 Of The EU Regulation 596/2014 And Article 2 Section (1) Of The Delegated EU Regulation 2016/1052 - 4Th Interim Report
Alzchem Group AG: Disclosure according to Article 5 of the EU Regulation 596/2014 and Article 2 Section (1) of the Delegated EU Regulation 2016/1052 - 4th Interim Report
07.01.2025 / 10:29 CET/CEST
Trostberg, January 7th, 2025
4 th Interim Report
In the period from December 30th, 2024, up to and including January 3rd, 2025, a total of 5,077 shares of Alzchem Group AG were acquired as part of the share buyback programme announced on November 29th, 2024. The total number of shares acquired to date as part of this buyback amounts to 30,655. The acquisition was carried out by a financial institution via the stock exchange (XETRA) on behalf of Alzchem Group AG.
The total number of repurchased shares, the weighted average price and the aggregated volume (excl. acquisition costs) per day were as follows:
| Buyback date
| Total number of shares
| Weighted average price (EUR)
| Aggregated volume (EUR)
| 2024-12-30
| -
| -
| -
| 2024-12-31
| -
| -
| -
| 2025-01-01
| -
| -
| -
| 2025-01-02
| 2,740
| 59.1382
| 162,038.80
| 2025-01-03
| 2,337
| 59.9145
| 140,020.20
| Σ
| 5,077
| 59.4956
| 302,059.00
This information as well as the detailed information on the individual daily transactions related to the buy-back programme are also published on the Company's website at #c18518 in accordance with Art. 2 par. 3 sentence 2 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
Alzchem Group AG
- Managing Board -
