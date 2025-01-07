عربي


RESULT OF RIKSBANK CERTIFICATE SALE


1/7/2025 4:30:59 AM

Auction Auction results
Auction date 2025-01-07
Start date 2025-01-08
Maturity date 2025-01-15
Interest rate 2.50 %
Offered volume, SEK bn 790.0
Total bid amount, SEK bn 647.75
Accepted volume, SEK bn 647.75
Number of bids 17
Percentage allotted, % 100.00



