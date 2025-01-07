(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Leopard Imaging Inc. (Leopard Imaging), a global innovator in intelligent vision solutions, is excited to announce its advanced imaging technologies that are powered by the NVIDIA Holoscan at CES 2025. This product launch is designed to revolutionize sensor data processing by enabling seamless integration from sensors to compute, enhancing real-time applications across industries.

Leopard Imaging to launch Imaging Solutions Powered by NVIDIA Holoscan at CES 2025

The new offerings from Leopard Imaging are compatible with NVIDIA Holoscan and Holoscan Sensor Bridge, a flexible Ethernet interface that streams sensor data directly to GPU-accelerated applications through a standard application programming interface and open-source software.

The NVIDIA Holoscan platform is a real-time AI computing solution designed to accelerate edge applications in healthcare, robotics, and industrial automation. It enables seamless integration of sensors and AI models for real-time insights and decision-makings.

For camera kits, Leopard Imaging recently launched the LI-JETSON-IMX715-DUAL-080H module and kit, highlighting Leopard Imaging MIPI IPEX modules that can all support the NVIDIA Holoscan platform. Additionally, Leopard Imaging's other solutions are also compatible with Holoscan, including the LI-VENUS-ISX031-MIPI module, and the NVIDIA reference design Hawk cameras, offering exceptional versatility and integration capabilities.

For developers and integrators, Leopard Imaging's Holoscan Sensor Bridge camera solutions, LI-ISX031 and LI-VB1940, are a game-changer. LI-ISX031 single camera is now available in a fully finished box configuration, providing a ready-to-deploy imaging setup. For stereo imaging applications, the stereo camera powered by VB1940 sensor is also offered in a fully enclosed, finished box design. Both solutions simplify deployment while delivering high performance and reliability, catering to industries ranging from robotics to healthcare and robotics applications.

NVIDIA Holoscan Sensor Bridge seamlessly handles high-bandwidth data from diverse sensors over Ethernet, enabling real-time and high-performance AI processing. Integrating with the Holoscan Sensor Bridge, Leopard Imaging's ready-to-use camera solutions offer seamless data acquisition and processing on NVIDIA IGX Orin and Jetson AGX Orin platforms.

At CES 2025, Leopard Imaging will showcase multiple imaging solutions powered by NVIDIA, including its Eagle 2 stereo camera powered by AGX Orin, the Nova Orin Development Kit , as well as Holoscan imaging solutions.

To see Leopard Imaging live demos, please visit Leopard Imaging at CES 2025, Booth No. 9439, Las Vegas Convention Center, North Hall, January 7-10. To arrange a meeting at the event, please contact [email protected] .

About Leopard Imaging Inc.

Founded in 2008, Leopard Imaging is a global leader in high-definition embedded cameras and AI-based imaging solutions. Specializing in core technologies that enhance image processing, Leopard Imaging serves various industries, including automotive, aerospace, drones, IoT, and robotics. Offering both original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and original design manufacturer (ODM) services, in both the U.S. and offshore, Leopard Imaging provides customized camera solutions for some of the most prestigious organizations worldwide. As an NVIDIA Elite Partner, Leopard Imaging holds quality management certifications such as IATF16949 for the automotive industry and AS9100D for the aerospace industry, ensuring the highest standards in its products and services.

Press Contact

Cathy Zhao

[email protected]

+1

408-263-0988

Photo -

Logo -



WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED