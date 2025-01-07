Optiple Introduces Dimming Film Cell Technology At CES 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The demand for dimming is expected to increase significantly in AR, Smart Eyewear. In addition, its application is also being expanded to automotive displays and parts.

Based on GHLC (Guest Host Liquid Crystal) technology, as a total solution company from product design, application development to process technology, Optiple is currently developing products with global customers and is also actively building business cooperation partnerships. GHLC is known as the optimal dimming that meets needs.

The Optiple's key product features are as follows.



Quick response: 0.1 sec

Low haze: < 2%

Low voltage drive: AC 1.5~10V

Plastic film base, Thin & Flexible Fitting curved lenses by innovative processing Technology

Inseok Hwang, CEO of Optiple saying, "By participating in the CES 2025 exhibition, we will promote core competency technologies and applied products, and expand cooperative partnerships with global companies. Ultimately, Optiple wants to continue to be an eco-friendly company that implements less energy and eco-friendly products, and we want to become the world's best dimming company in the AR and Smart Eyewear industries."

About Optiple

Founded in October 2021, Optiple stands for "Optics for People" and contains the motto of "Let's provide useful optical products for people so that everyone can fully enjoy the world in which their abilities are augmented". in the company name. The co-founders have been in charge of research and marketing in the optical materials and film fields for over 25 years and have experienced success. Optiple is currently manufacturing a liquid crystal-based (GHLC: Guest Host Liquid Crystal) dimming film cell, and are conducting business globally.

Contact:



[email protected]



Photo -