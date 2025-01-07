MIDDLE EAST & NORTH AFRICA's 50 BEST RESTAURANTS HONOURS OSSIANO WITH THE ART OF HOSPITALITY AWARD

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Renowned for its breathtaking underwater setting, Ossiano offers a dining experience where guests are surrounded by marine life, from stingrays to sharks, creating a sensory journey beyond the plate. Its dedication to storytelling and innovative techniques has solidified its reputation as one of Dubai's most distinctive dining destinations. The restaurant crafts a menu that invites diners to embark on a 'Culinary Voyage', creating a truly engaging experience that transcends conventional dining.

At the heart of Ossiano's identity is a dedication to meticulous attention to detail and personalised service. Every experience is thoughtfully tailored, blending ocean-inspired gastronomy with a narrative-driven concept. The Art of Hospitality Award acknowledges Ossiano's ability to elevate service into an art form, creating meaningful connections with guests that turn dining into an emotional journey.

William Drew, Director of Content for Middle East & North Africa's 50 Best Restaurants, says:

"This achievement highlights the entire team's outstanding ability to create extraordinary guest experiences and is a testament to its relentless pursuit of excellence."

Guillaume Barray, General Manager of Ossiano, adds: "We are very proud and humbled to receive this special award. It is a true testament to the tireless hard work the entire Ossiano team have put into our guest experience. We pride ourselves in genuine hospitality and service paired with an unforgettable and authentic dining experience, so to be recognised for this award is a dream come true for us. We look forward to creating more exceptional experiences for our guests."

The MENA's 50 Best Restaurants awards ceremony will be hosted on Tuesday, 28 January 2025, in Abu Dhabi, in partnership with Abu Dhabi's Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT), and will honour gastronomy and hospitality, while also promoting the culinary strength and diversity of the region.

