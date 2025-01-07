(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global for Graphene 2024-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Market for Graphene provides comprehensive coverage of the commercial market for graphene, analyzing key developments, applications, production methods, and market opportunities across multiple industries. This extensive report examines the entire graphene value chain, from raw materials and production to end-user applications and market dynamics through 2035.

The global graphene market continues to evolve rapidly, driven by advancing manufacturing capabilities and expanding applications across multiple industries. Current production methods are transitioning from laboratory-scale to industrial processes, with companies focusing intensively on quality consistency and cost reduction through methods like chemical vapor deposition (CVD), liquid phase exfoliation, mechanical exfoliation, and reduction of graphene oxide.

The electronics sector currently dominates applications, particularly in flexible electronics, sensors, and transparent conductive films, while energy storage applications, especially in supercapacitors and battery materials, show strong growth potential. Asia-Pacific leads market development, particularly China and South Korea, supported by strong government backing and extensive electronics manufacturing infrastructure, followed by North America and Europe with their significant R&D activities.

Despite promising growth prospects, the industry faces ongoing challenges including production scaling, quality consistency, and the need for standardization. The sector continues to attract significant research attention and industrial investment, particularly in electronics and energy storage applications, with future growth expected to be driven by semiconductor manufacturing, lightweight materials demand, energy storage systems, medical devices, and next-generation electronics. As manufacturing challenges are overcome and production scales up, graphene's unique properties position it to potentially transform multiple industries, particularly in electronics, energy storage, and advanced materials applications.

The report provides detailed insights into graphene types, including graphene nanoplatelets, CVD graphene, graphene oxide, reduced graphene oxide, and graphene quantum dots. It analyzes manufacturing processes, quality control, scalability challenges, and cost considerations that impact commercial adoption. The research includes extensive coverage of production capacities, pricing trends, and competitive landscape analysis across key geographic regions.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Advanced Carbon Materials

1.2 Graphene And Other 2D Materials

1.3 Commercialization

1.4 The Graphene Market In 2024

1.5 Graphene Market Developments 2020-2024

1.6 Graphene Funding And Investments 2020-2024

1.7 Publicly Listed Graphene Companies

1.8 Global Market In Tons And Revenues

1.9 Graphene Market Growth Trends

1.10 Graphene Products

1.11 Key Market Players And Competitive Landscape

1.12 Industrial Collaborations And Licence Agreements

1.13 Value Chain

1.14 Innovation Trends

1.15 Graphene Market Challenges

1.16 Historical Growth Rates And Projected Trends For The Next 5-10 Years

1.17 Risks And Opportunities

2 Overview Of Graphene

2.1 History

2.2 Properties

2.3 Types Of Graphene

2.3.1 Graphene Materials

2.3.2 Intermediate Products

2.4 Graphene Production

2.4.1 Quality

2.4.2 Graphene Production Methods

2.4.3 Expanded Graphite

2.4.4 Reduced Graphene Oxide

2.4.5 Direct Liquid Phase Exfoliation Process

2.4.6 Electrochemical Exfoliation

2.4.7 Plasma Exfoliation

2.4.8 Chemical Vapour Deposited (Cvd) Graphene

2.5 Cost Of Production

2.6 Regulations

2.6.1 Environmental, Health And Safety Regulation

2.6.2 Sustainability Metrics

2.6.3 Environmental Impact Data

2.6.4 Sustainable Production Technologies

2.6.5 Workplace Exposure

3 Patents And Publications

4 Production And Pricing

4.1 Commercial Production Capacities

4.2 Graphene Production Issues And Challenges

4.2.1 Oversupply

4.2.2 Quality

4.2.3 Large-Volume Markets

4.2.4 Commoditisation

4.2.5 Industrial End-User Perspective

4.3 Graphene Pricing And Cost Analysis

4.3.1 Pristine Graphene Flakes Pricing/Cvd Graphene

4.3.2 Few-Layer Graphene Pricing

4.3.3 Graphene Nanoplatelets Pricing

4.3.4 Graphene Oxide (Go) And Reduced Graphene Oxide (Rgo) Pricing

4.3.5 Multi-Layer Graphene (Mlg) Pricing

4.3.6 Graphene Ink

4.4 Key Graphene Market Players, By Graphene Type

5 Markets For Graphene

5.1 Batteries

5.2 Supercapacitors

5.3 Polymer Addictive

5.4 Sensors

5.5 Conductive Inks

5.6 Transparent Conductive Films And Displays

5.7 Transistors And Integrated Circuits

5.8 Filtration Membranes

5.9 Thermal Management

5.10 3D Printing And Additive Manufacturing

5.11 Adhesives

5.12 Aerospace

5.13 Automotive

5.14 Construction And Buildings

5.15 Memory Devices

5.16 Fuel Cells

5.17 Biomedicine And Healthcare

5.18 Lighting

5.19 Lubricants

5.20 Oil And Gas

5.21 Paints And Coatings

5.22 Photonics

5.23 Photovoltaics

5.24 Rubber And Tyres

5.25 Textiles And Apparel

5.26 Other Markets

5.26.1 Audio Equipment

5.26.2 Sporting Goods And Apparel

5.26.3 Carbon Capture And Utilization

6 Graphene Company Profiles 444 (370 Company Profiles)

7 Other 2-D Materials

7.1 Comparative Analysis Of Graphene And Other 2D Materials

7.2 2D Materials Production Methods

7.2.1 Top-Down Exfoliation

7.2.1.1 Mechanical Exfoliation Method

7.2.1.2 Liquid Exfoliation Method

7.2.2 Bottom-Up Synthesis

7.2.2.1 Chemical Synthesis In Solution

7.2.2.2 Chemical Vapor Deposition

7.3 Types Of 2D Materials

7.3.1 Hexagonal Boron-Nitride (H-Bn)/Boron Nitride Nanosheets (Bnnss)

7.3.2 Mxenes

7.3.3 Transition Metal Dichalcogenides (Tmd)

7.3.4 Borophene

7.3.5 Phosphorene/ Black Phosphorus

7.3.6 Graphitic Carbon Nitride (G-C3N4)

7.3.7 Germanene

7.3.8 Graphdiyne

7.3.9 Graphane

7.3.10 Rhenium Disulfide (Res2) And Diselenide (Rese2)

7.3.11 Silicene

7.3.12 Stanene/Tinene

7.3.13 Antimonene

7.3.14 Indium Selenide

7.3.15 Layered Double Hydroxides (Ldh)

8. 2D Materials Producer And Supplier Profiles (19 Company Profiles)

9 Research Methodology

9.1 Technology Readiness Level (Trl)

9 References

