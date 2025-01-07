Next-Generation RNA Company Inverna Therapeutics Launched By Argobio And University Of Southern Denmark

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)



paradigm for therapeutics based on RNA splicing modulation Lead program in Huntington's

Denmark – Odense – 07/01/2025 – Inverna Therapeutics , a novel Danish biotech company at the forefront of innovative RNA therapeutics, today announced its launch as a leading-edge RNA therapeutics company. The Company was co-founded by the University of Southern Denmark and Argobio and is dedicated to transforming patient outcomes in severe genetic diseases, starting with a lead program addressing Huntington's disease.

Inverna's platform originates from the groundbreaking research of Professor Brage Storstein Andresen, an internationally renowned expert in RNA splicing and antisense technology. Inverna aims to overcome the limitations of conventional RNA therapeutics by harnessing the revolutionary potential of sequence-based splice modulation to provide safer and more effective treatments for a wide range of debilitating diseases.

“We are thrilled to introduce Inverna to the world,” said Poul Sørensen, CEO of Inverna and Partner and Entrepreneur-in-Residence at Argobio.“Our team, combined with the strong support of Argobio and the University of Southern Denmark, is uniquely positioned to develop transformative therapies that address significant unmet medical needs. Leveraging our proprietary insights into RNA splicing modulation, our pseudo-exon targeting technology offers a potential solution to limitations of current RNA therapeutics by enabling precise, sequence-based and allele-specific targeting with minimal off-target effects.”

“It is fantastic to have the opportunity to translate our many years of research on pre-mRNA splicing regulation in human disease into new RNA precision medicines,” said Professor Brage S. Andresen, co-founder and CSO of Inverna.“We are excited and eager to unleash the potential of our new discovery engine to develop new RNA therapeutics for untreatable diseases.”

Argobio, a leading European biotech start-up studio has played a pivotal role in the establishment of Inverna Therapeutics. With the initial investment, along with strategic guidance and operational expertise, Argobio has empowered Inverna to accelerate the development of its pipeline of innovative RNA therapeutics in a number of high-value indications, having already generated promising in-vivo preclinical data supporting the potential.

“At Argobio, we build companies based on breakthrough scientific discoveries and innovative approaches to address critical medical needs,” said Thierry Laugel, Chairman at Argobio and Managing Partner at Kurma Partners.“We are very pleased to transform another outstanding academic project into a promising industry player. Inverna fits perfectly into our model, with access to cutting-edge science and our unique expertise in building and running biotech companies."

The University of Southern Denmark, a globally respected research institution, has been instrumental in laying the scientific groundwork for Inverna's innovative approach. "The launch of Inverna Therapeutics exemplifies the University of Southern Denmark's commitment to transforming world-class research into real-world impact," said Thomas Schmidt, Head of Technology Transfer at the University of Southern Denmark. "Through our collaboration with Argobio and the visionary leadership of Professor Brage Storstein Andresen, we are proud to contribute to the development of groundbreaking therapies that address critical unmet medical needs."

About Inverna

Inverna is a biotech company dedicated to developing transformative RNA therapeutics based on RNA splicing modulation. With a strong scientific foundation and an experienced, talented team, Inverna is committed to advancing novel RNA therapeutics and bringing hope to patients.



About Argobio

Argobio, a start-up studio based in Paris, France, specializes in transforming cutting-edge innovations into groundbreaking biotech companies. The studio sources early-stage therapeutic projects from leading European academic research institutions, focusing on rare diseases, neurological disorders, oncology, and immunology. By selecting and incubating these projects, Argobio aims to develop them into fully-fledged biotech companies, advancing them to significant Series A financing. With a team of highly experienced biotech entrepreneurs, the studio offers extensive expertise in novel drug discovery and development.



About the University of Southern Denmark

The University of Southern Denmark is one of the top fifty young universities in the world. It consists of five faculties with more than 21,000 students and more than 3,900 employees. Across the faculties, there is an optimal framework for interdisciplinary collaborations based on research at the highest international level. Top-level research is the starting point for the educational programs and the value creation the university offers to its surroundings.







