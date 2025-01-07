Antea Group UK Expands Service Portfolio With Launch Of Water Services

(MENAFN- 3BL) LEEDS, United Kingdom, January 6, 2025 /3BL/ - Antea Group UK, a leading multidisciplinary consultancy specialising in environment, and safety services for the private sector, today announced the launch of its comprehensive Water Consultancy Services. This new service offering builds upon the company's existing expertise to provide clients with a one-stop shop for all their environmental planning and transactional due-diligence needs.

"Following a successful inaugural year in 2024, we are pleased to expand our service portfolio with the introduction of our Water Consultancy Services," stated Dr. Paul Dowson, Environmental Planning Practice Director at Antea Group UK. "This new service underscores our dedication to offering clients the most comprehensive and commercially focused solutions available in the UK market. Our team is exceptionally equipped to provide expert guidance on flood risk, drainage, climate resilience, and regulatory compliance for both development and investment projects."

With an experienced team of water consultants, Antea Group UK's Water Consultancy Services encompass a wide range of offerings, including:



Flood Risk Appraisals

Flood Risk Assessments

Drainage Strategies

Nutrient Neutrality

Water Environmental Statement Chapters

Physical Climate Risk Assessments

BREEAM Flood Risk Assessments

Firewater Risk Appraisals

Flood Risk Sequential Tests Flood Warning and Evacuation Plans

"Investing in water services is not solely about safeguarding people and properties but also about protecting our environment," stated Alex Perryman, Head of Water Services at Antea Group UK. "With flood risk and climate change being persistent topics in the political arena, we are strategically positioned to offer a comprehensive suite of flood risk and drainage services. Our tailored solutions are designed to mitigate risks from all sources of flooding, both presently and in the future, thereby ensuring a greener and more sustainable future for our planet."

About Antea Group

Antea Group® is an environmental, health, safety, and sustainability consulting firm with operations in Europe, Asia and the Americas. By combining strategic thinking with technical expertise, we do more than effectively solve client challenges; we deliver sustainable results for a better future. We work in partnership with and advise many of the world's most sustainable companies to address EHS-business challenges in a way that fits their pace and unique objectives. Our consultants equip organisations to better understand threats, capture opportunities and find their position of strength.

Contact:

Alex Perryman

Head of Water Services

...