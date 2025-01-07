Biden sends condolences to families affected by New Year's attack in visit to New Orleans

(MENAFN) On Monday, US President Joe Biden visited New Orleans to offer his condolences to the families affected by a tragic New Year's Day attack. Speaking at an interfaith prayer service held at St. Louis Cathedral, Biden expressed his support, saying, “My wife and I are here to stand with you, grieve with you, pray with you, and let you know you're not alone.” He assured the grieving families that he had directed his team to ensure that all resources would be used to expedite the investigation into the attack.



The incident, which occurred in the French Quarter on Bourbon Street, left at least 14 people dead and dozens injured. Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a US Army veteran, drove a pickup truck into a crowd of revelers. Before the attack, Jabbar posted several videos online expressing his support for Daesh/ISIS, and his actions appeared to follow tactics promoted by the terror group.



Earlier in the day, Biden and First Lady Jill Biden visited Bourbon Street, where they paid tribute to the victims by laying flowers at a memorial shrine. They stood in silence, bowing their heads in respect.



The FBI later discovered bomb-making materials linked to Jabbar at both his rental property and his home in Houston, Texas. These findings have raised concerns about the extent of his plans and connections to terrorist activities.

