Zmaticoo SDK Is Now Officially Listed On Google Play SDK Index

XI'AN, China, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- zMaticoo, an emerging leader of advanced programmatic advertising solutions, is proud to officially announce its recent achievement of SDK Certification.

Google Play SDK Index is a introduced by Google to assist developers in selecting secure and reliable SDKs more effectively. Achieving certification signifies that the zMaticoo SDK has successfully undergone rigorous audits by Google Play, demonstrating compliance across various key areas, including user scale, security, compliance, and stability.

As an SDK solution selected and integrated by leading global developers such as WeTV, Amanotes, Wonder, TapNation, and Xflow etc., the zMatico SDK not only incorporates a comprehensive array of functional modules but also demonstrates exceptional performance in both stability and security.

Now, developers can access the zMaticoo SDK to:

01 Seamlessly Access Premium Advertising Resources with Comprehensive Technical Support

Optimizing User Experience and Traffic Value Utilization

03 Boosting Advertising Monetization Efficiency Through Precise Data Analysis and Rapid Optimization

zMaticoo regularly reviews media performance, identifies stages with low conversion rates, and uses A/B or multi-variant testing to analyze developer performance after monetization. By automating reporting and promptly addressing issues with developer teams, strategies can be swiftly adjusted to maximize revenue.

Additionally, zMaticoo has formed a strategic partnership with GeoEdge, a global leader in ad security and quality, to establish a strong ad verification system that protects developers' monetization efforts.

Looking ahead, "zMaticoo will continue to collaborate with global advertising partners, push the boundaries of technological innovation. We remain committed to providing developers with increasingly stable and compliant products and services, fostering a secure and transparent mobile development ecosystem together." said Sunny Yang, Commercial Director at zMaticoo.

| About zMaticoo

zMaticoo is an advanced advertising platform that offers programmatic solutions powered by innovation and artificial intelligence technology. It connects buyers and media channels through real-time data, delivering brand awareness, traffic monetization and user acquisition efficiently for global clients.

