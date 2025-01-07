Zmaticoo SDK Is Now Officially Listed On Google Play SDK Index

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
XI'AN, China, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- zMaticoo, an emerging leader of advanced programmatic advertising solutions, is proud to officially announce its recent achievement of google SDK index Certification.
Google Play SDK Index is a platform introduced by Google to assist developers in selecting secure and reliable SDKs more effectively. Achieving certification signifies that the zMaticoo SDK has successfully undergone rigorous audits by Google Play, demonstrating compliance across various key areas, including user scale, security, legal compliance, and stability.
As an SDK solution selected and integrated by leading global developers such as WeTV, Amanotes, Wonder, TapNation, and Xflow etc., the zMatico SDK not only incorporates a comprehensive array of functional modules but also demonstrates exceptional performance in both stability and security.
Now, developers can access the zMaticoo SDK to:
01 Seamlessly Access Premium Advertising Resources with Comprehensive Technical Support
02
Optimizing User Experience and Traffic Value Utilization
03 Boosting Advertising Monetization Efficiency Through Precise Data Analysis and Rapid Optimization
zMaticoo regularly reviews media performance, identifies stages with low conversion rates, and uses A/B or multi-variant testing to analyze developer performance after monetization. By automating reporting and promptly addressing issues with developer teams, strategies can be swiftly adjusted to maximize revenue.
Additionally, zMaticoo has formed a strategic partnership with GeoEdge, a global leader in ad security and quality, to establish a strong ad verification system that protects developers' monetization efforts.
Looking ahead, "zMaticoo will continue to collaborate with global advertising partners, push the boundaries of technological innovation. We remain committed to providing developers with increasingly stable and compliant products and services, fostering a secure and transparent mobile development ecosystem together." said Sunny Yang, Commercial Director at zMaticoo.
| About zMaticoo
zMaticoo is an advanced advertising platform that offers programmatic solutions powered by innovation and artificial intelligence technology. It connects buyers and media channels through real-time data, delivering brand awareness, traffic monetization and user acquisition efficiently for global clients.
SOURCE zMaticoo
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN07012025003732001241ID1109062189
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.