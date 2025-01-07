Trump suggests Canada should become 51st US state after Trudeau's resignation

(MENAFN) US President-elect Donald has proposed that Canada should formally join the United States as its 51st state following the resignation of Canadian Prime Justin Trudeau from party leadership.



Trudeau stepped down on Monday, citing "internal battles" within the Liberal Party. He will remain as a caretaker prime minister until a new leader is elected, with a parliamentary election scheduled before the end of October.



"Many people in Canada LOVE being the 51st State," Trump posted on his Truth Social platform on Monday afternoon. "The United States can no longer suffer the massive Trade Deficits and Subsidies that Canada needs to stay afloat. Justin Trudeau knew this, and resigned."



Trump further argued that if Canada were to "merge" with the US, there would be no tariffs, Canadians would pay lower taxes, and both countries would be "totally secure" from "the threat of the Russian and Chinese Ships that are constantly surrounding them." "Together, what a great Nation it would be!!!" he added.

