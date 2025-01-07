Venezuela Severs Diplomatic Ties with Paraguay over Election Dispute

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Venezuela's decision to sever ties with Paraguay on January 6, 2025, has created a notable diplomatic incident in South America.



The rupture came after Paraguayan President Santiago Peña publicly supported Venezuela's opposition leader, Edmundo González Urrutia , recognizing him as the winner of Venezuela's contested 2024 presidential election.



Venezuela's Foreign swiftly announced the severance of ties and ordered the immediate withdrawal of its diplomatic personnel from Paraguay. In a tit-for-tat response, Paraguay expelled Venezuelan diplomats, giving them 48 hours to leave the country.



The diplomatic crisis stems from Venezuela's disputed July 2024 election. The National Electoral Council CNE , controled by Maduro and his allies, declared incumbent President Nicolás Maduro the victor with 51.2% of the vote. However, opposition candidate González Urrutia claims to have won 67% of the votes, presenting detailed tallies to support his assertion.







This diplomatic fallout occurs just days before Maduro's scheduled inauguration for a third term on January 10. Meanwhile, González Urrutia plans a symbolic inauguration on the same day, potentially escalating tensions further.



The international community remains divided on Venezuela's leadership. Several countries, including the United States, have expressed support for González Urrutia. U.S. President Joe Biden referred to him as "Venezuela's President-elect" during a recent meeting.



This diplomatic rift could have far-reaching implications for regional alliances and trade agreements, particularly within Mercosur, South America's prominent trade bloc.



While immediate economic impacts may be limited due to minimal direct trade between Venezuela and Paraguay, the crisis could influence investor confidence in the broader South American market.



