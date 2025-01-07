War Update: 218 Clashes In Past 24 Hours, Most Russian Attacks Recorded In Kursk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A total of 218 combat engagements have occurred on the frontlines over the past 24 hours.

That's according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

"In total, 218 clashes were recorded over the past 24 hours," the update states.

It is noted that the invaders launched 64 on the positions of Ukrainian units and at Ukraine's settlements, dropping 95 KAB glide bombs and employing 2,700 kamikaze drones. In addition, the enemy launched over 5,000 artillery and mortar strikes, including 163 involving MLR systems.

Airstrikes targeted the settlements of Orishanka, Hraniv, Udy, Zolochiv, Artilne, Siversk, Stupochky, Katerynivka, Toretsk, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Oleksandropil, Tarasivka, Hrodivka, Andriivka, Novopil, Oleksiivka, Velyka Novosilka, Kostiantynopil, and Stepnohirsk.

According to the General Staff, in the Kharkiv direction, Ukrainian troops repelled three attacks in the Vovchansk area.

In the Kupiansk direction, four attacks were reported in the past day. Defense forces repelled assaults near the settlements of Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Topoli, and Zahryzove.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 13 times, trying to advance near Nadiia, Pershotravneve, Terny, Yampolivka, Zarichne, and Makiivka.

In the Siversk direction, the Russians twice attacked the positions of the Ukrainian defenders in the area of ​​Bilohorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, five clashes were recorded in the areas of Chasiv Yar, Bila Hora, and in the direction of Stupochky.

In the Toretsk direction, Russia went for eight attacks near Shcherbynivka and Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian forces held back 41 assaults and offensive attempts by the Russians in the areas of Myroliubivka, Promin, Sukhyi Yar, Pishchane, Kotlyne, Ukrainka, Yasenove, Novoelyzavetivka, Tarasivka, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Zelene, Novyi Trud, and Pokrovsk.

In the Kurakhove direction, the Defense Forces repelled 26 attacks on their positions near Slovianka, Sribne, Andriivka, Petropavlivka, Kurakhove, and Dachne.

In the Vremivka direction, the enemy carried out 13 offensive actions in the areas of Konstantinopol, Yantarne, Dachne, and Kostiantynopolske.

In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled an enemy attack near Novodanylivka.

In the Prydniprovia direction, Russian troops twice unsuccessfully stormed Ukraine's positions.

In the operational zone across Kursk region, the Ukrainian units repelled 94 Russian attacks over the past day. In addition, the enemy launched nine airstrikes involving glide bombs, and also shelled Ukraine's positions and local settlements 372 times.

The General Staff notes that in the Huliaipole direction over the past day, the invaders ran no assault missions.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of an enemy offensive grouping being formed were spotted.

It is reported that on the border with Russia in Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy keeps pummeling Ukrainian settlements with artillery strikes.

According to the General Staff, over the past day, aviation, missile and artillery units of Ukraine's Defense Forces hit 12 manpower and equipment clusters, two radars, two air defense systems, as well as another“important target”.

As reported, Russia's war casualty toll as of January 7 stands at over 800,000.

Photo: 109th Brigade of the Ukrainian Defense Forces