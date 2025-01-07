Lebanese Caretaker PM Meets Qatar's Envoy

Caretaker Prime of the Republic of Lebanon H E Najib Mikati met yesterday with Ambassador of Qatar to Lebanon H E Saud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani. The two sides discussed cooperation between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them.

