Experts To Discuss Obesity At WCM-Q Symposium

Doha, Qatar: Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar (WCM-Q) is hosting a one-day symposium titled,“Tackling Obesity: Multidisciplinary Approaches for Comprehensive Care.” The event will take place on January 25, 2025, at the Hilton Doha.

Coordinated by WCM-Q's Division of Continuing Professional Development (CPD) and directed by Dr. Tariq Chukir, a WCM-Q alumnus, assistant professor of at WCM-Q, and consultant at the National Obesity Centre at Hamad Medical Corporation, the event will feature a series of lectures and interactive discussions.

The symposium aims to equip healthcare professionals with the latest strategies for weight management, ranging from lifestyle interventions to advanced therapies. Participants will also learn to create individualised, patient-centred care plans and effectively support patients before, during, and after weight loss.

The event will feature an exceptional lineup of local and international experts, including speakers from WCM-Q, Hamad Medical Corporation, Aman Hospital, Qatar University, Phi Medcare, Cleveland Clinic, NYU Langone, and Weill Cornell Medicine.

The event is accredited in Qatar by the Department of Healthcare Professions-Accreditation Section (DHP-AS) of the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) and internationally by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME).

