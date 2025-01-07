(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Elanders will issue its Year-End Report for 2024 on Tuesday 28 January, 2025, at 11:00 CET, followed by a call at 15:00 CET, hosted by Magnus Nilsson, President and CEO, and Åsa Vilsson, CFO.

We invite fund managers, analysts and the to participate in the conference call.

To join, register your details using the registration below. Once registered, you will receive a separate email containing dial in number(s) and PINs.

Register for the conference call here.

Agenda

14:50 Conference number is opened

15:00 Presentation of the Year-End Report

15:20 Q&A

16:00 End of the conference

During the conference call a presentation will be held. To access the presentation, please use this link:

For further questions, please contact

Magnus Nilsson, President and CEO, telephone: +46 31 750 07 50

Åsa Vilsson, CFO, telephone: +46 31 750 07 50

Attachment

2025-01-07 Elanders Press release - Elanders announces date for the 2024 Year-End Report and conference call