Elanders Announces Date For The 2024 Year-End Report And Conference Call
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Elanders will issue its Year-End Report for 2024 on Tuesday 28 January, 2025, at 11:00 CET, followed by a conference call at 15:00 CET, hosted by Magnus Nilsson, President and CEO, and Åsa Vilsson, CFO.
We invite fund managers, analysts and the media to participate in the conference call.
To join, register your details using the registration LINK below. Once registered, you will receive a separate email containing dial in number(s) and PINs.
Register for the conference call here.
Agenda
14:50 Conference number is opened
15:00 Presentation of the Year-End Report
15:20 Q&A
16:00 End of the conference
During the conference call a presentation will be held. To access the presentation, please use this link:
For further questions, please contact
Magnus Nilsson, President and CEO, telephone: +46 31 750 07 50
Åsa Vilsson, CFO, telephone: +46 31 750 07 50
Attachment
2025-01-07 Elanders Press release - Elanders announces date for the 2024 Year-End Report and conference call
MENAFN07012025004107003653ID1109062015
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.