Low Calorie Snacks Market By Growth, Emerging Trends And Forecast By 2021-2030

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Global Low Calorie Snacks size was valued at $7,620.1 million in 2020, and is expected to garner $24,117.4 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 12.3% from 2021 to 2030. There is an incremental revenue low calorie snacks market opportunity of $16,497.3 million from 2020 to 2030.The low calorie snacks market is expected to witness significant growth due to increase in awareness about health, increase in demand for cconvenience food and change in culture and lifestyle of emerging Asian Market.Request Sample report:The factors such as consumer preference for healthier low calorie snacks products, change in culture & lifestyle of the emerging Asian market, and increase in demand for convenience foods are impacting the growth of the low calorie snacks market. Moreover, the market is expected to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period, due to increase in population, rise in urbanization, and introduction of healthier bakery alternatives at reasonable costs.Supermarkets and hypermarkets will remain the main sales channels for sweet and savory snacks for the near future. However, as a newly-emerging retail channel that is seeing rapid growth, internet retailing is predicted to play a more important role. As a result of brand-building efforts and the establishment of logistics systems, key business-to-consumer online retailers such as yihaodian and Tmall have become more popular among domestic consumers. Internet retailing is also able to provide consumers in lower-tier cities with easier access to newly-launched sweet and savory snacks. The greatest potential threat to the growth of sweet and savory snacks will be consumers' concern regarding food safety.Buy Now and Get Discount:Region wise, Europe was the prominent region in 2020, garnering maximum share in the low calorie snacks market, owing to huge consumer base and increase in population. Moreover, the region gained a major traction owing to increase in knowledge about health and fitness coupled with the improvements in the retail distribution channels that makes acquiring packaged food such as low calorie snacks easy.The key players profiled in low calorie snacks market report include Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill, Incorporated, Conagra Brands, Inc, Danone, General Mills, Inc, Hain Celestial, Ingredion Incorporated, Mondelez International, Nestle S. A, and The Kraft Heinz Company.Purchase Enquiry:Trending Reports:Global Refrigerated Snacks MarketGlobal Feta Cheese MarketAbout Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

