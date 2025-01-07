(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF THAT JURISDICTION. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN ANNOUNCEMENT OF A FIRM INTENTION TO MAKE AN OFFER UNDER RULE 2.7 OF THE CITY CODE ON TAKEOVERS AND MERGERS (“THE CODE”). THERE CAN BE NO CERTAINTY THAT AN OFFER WILL BE MADE. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION. For immediate release 7 January 2025 Poolbeg Pharma plc (“Poolbeg”) and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (“HOOKIPA”) Update on Potential Combination of Poolbeg and HOOKIPA NEW YORK and VIENNA, Austria, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Further to the announcement on 2 January 2025 (the“ 2.4 Announcement ”), the Boards of Poolbeg and HOOKIPA are pleased to confirm that significant HOOKIPA shareholder, Gilead Sciences Inc. (“ Gilead ”), has indicated its intention to vote consistent with the HOOKIPA Board's recommendation if a formal offer were to be made and to participate in the proposed concurrent Fundraise, consistent with its current contractual obligations. Gilead owns 1,875,947 HOOKIPA common shares, representing 19.4% of HOOKIPA's existing issued share capital. Additionally, HOOKIPA has amended the details of the Fundraise that were disclosed in the 2.4 Announcement. HOOKIPA is now expected to undertake a 100% primary private placement fundraise of approximately $30 million+. The 2.4 Announcement stated that HOOKIPA is expected to undertake a 100% private placement fundraise of up to approximately $30 million. An updated version of the Fundraise Presentation will be available on both companies' websites in due course. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. has been engaged by HOOKIPA as placement agent in connection with the private placement fundraise. All discussions relating to the Potential Combination to date have been non-binding and on a non-exclusive basis, and there can be no assurance that a firm offer will be made or that any transaction will be completed. Capitalised terms used but not defined in this announcement have the same meanings given to them in the 2.4 Announcement.

In accordance with Rule 30.4 of the Code, a copy of this announcement will be available on the Company's website – and Hookipa's website – ir.hookipapharma.com/potential-combination – by 12 noon on 8 January 2025.

