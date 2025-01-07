Shipbuilding Industry Poised For $195.48 Billion Valuation By 2030 Amid Steady 3.2% CAGR Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Shipbuilding Growth

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled,“Shipbuilding Market by Type and End use: Global Opportunity Analysis and Forecast, 2021–2030,” The global shipbuilding market was valued at $142.52 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $195.48 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.2%. Asia-Pacific was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for $120.09 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $159.35 million by 2030, with a CAGR of 2.9%🔰 Download Sample Pages -Presently, the global shipbuilding industry is dominated by Asia-Pacific followed by Europe, North America, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific is expected to maintain its dominance in the global market particularly by China, South Korea, and Japan, owing to few distinct advantages; such as cheaper wages, strong government backing, and strong forward & backward linkage industries. Shipbuilding is considered to be one of the most strategic, oldest, most open and highly competitive markets in the world. Although, the shipbuilding industry has vast experiences in surviving during peaks and slumps of economy, the current global economic and political crisis has hit the shipbuilding industry more severely. As shipbuilding is a highly capital-intensive industry, strong government support and political stability is prerequisite to survive this industry. The shipbuilding industry is accountable for design and construction of oceangoing vessels all around the globe.Key Findings Of The StudyBy Type, the bulk carrier segment is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period .By end use, transport segment is projected to lead the global market in terms of market share by the end of the forecast period.By region, Asia-Pacific dominated the global Shipbuilding market in 2020 in terms of market share.The bulk carriers segment dominated the marketBy type, the bulk carriers segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the market. However, the general cargo ships segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.🔰 Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying -The military segment to manifest the highest CAGR through 2030By end use, the military segment would showcase the highest CAGR of 7.1% from 2021 to 2030, due to rise in investment and inclination toward the marine defense sector. However, the transport segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than 90% of the market, due to rise in trading activities between different countries.Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, held the largest shareBy region, the market across Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, held the lion's share in 2020, accounting for more than four-fifths of the market, due to cheaper wages, growing seaborne trade, and strong government backing. However, the market across Europe would showcase the highest CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2030.🔰 Procure Complete Research Report Now:Major market playersBAE Systems PLCFincantieri groupDamen Shipyards groupHuntington Ingalls industriesGeneral Dynamics corporationMitsubishi Heavy IndustriesKorea Shipbuilding & Offshore EngineeringSamsuung Heavy IndustriesOshima Shipbuilding co. ltdSumitomo Heavy Industries.About us :Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.