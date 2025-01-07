Serverless Security Market Grows Rapidly, Driven By Rising Cloud Adoption And Increasing Security Needs.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The serverless security is growing rapidly, fueled by cloud adoption and the rising demand for advanced solutions to combat emerging threats.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Serverless Security Market was valued at USD 2.3 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 25.3 Billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.6% from 2024 to 2032.Serverless Security Market Expands Amid Growing Cloud AdoptionThe growing serverless security market is transforming cloud computing, enabling businesses to focus on code development instead of infrastructure management. According to a report, over 70% of cloud-native applications now use serverless models for enhanced scalability and reduced operational overhead. Serverless adoption among SMEs in Europe also saw a 22% increase in 2023, driven by government incentives under the EU's Digital Decade Initiative. However, the rise in serverless usage has led to a 38% increase in cybersecurity threats targeting these environments, emphasizing the need for advanced security measures.With the growing reliance on serverless computing and DevOps practices, organizations are facing heightened security challenges such as identity management, vulnerability detection, and regulatory compliance. Service Providers / ManufacturersStackHawk (StackHawk API Security, StackHawk Web Application Security)Microsoft (Defender for Cloud, Defender for APIs)McAfee (McAfee Cloud Security, McAfee Data Loss Prevention)Palo Alto Networks (Prisma Cloud, Prisma Cloud Compute)Trend Micro (Cloud One, Deep Security)Fortinet (FortiWeb, FortiGate Cloud)Check Point Software (CloudGuard, ThreatCloud)Cloudflare (Cloudflare Workers, Cloudflare Security)Zscaler (Zscaler Cloud Security, Zscaler Private Access)IBM (IBM Cloud Security, IBM QRadar)Key UsersNetflixAmazonGoogleMicrosoft AzureUberSpotifyWalmartLinkedInDropboxAirbnbBy Service Model, FaaS Leads Global Serverless Security Market, Driving Adoption Across SectorsIn 2023, the Function as a Service (FaaS) segment dominated the global serverless security market, accounting for 68% of total revenue. FaaS continues to gain traction as it enables developers to run and scale specific functions of code without the need to provision servers. The 2023 Technology Adoption Report from the Government of Canada highlighted that 85% of public sector cloud deployments embraced FaaS due to its cost advantages and simplicity. Similarly, 60% of government-supported tech startups in the U.K. found FaaS essential for agile deployments. Its growing use in sectors like healthcare and e-commerce, where scalability and cost-effectiveness are critical, further strengthens its role. This trend aligns with global efforts to streamline and expedite cloud-native application development through serverless solutions.By Security Type, Application Security Dominates Serverless Security Market Amid Rising ThreatsIn 2023, Application Security segment emerged as the leading category within the serverless security market, capturing 30% of global revenue. This dominance is expected to continue as organizations increasingly prioritize protecting serverless applications from threats such as injection attacks, cross-site scripting (XSS), and unauthorized access. The U.K. National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) reported that serverless application vulnerabilities accounted for 45% of all security issues in 2023. Meanwhile, the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) highlighted the need for stronger application security practices due to the risk of exploitation via APIs. As global compliance regulations tighten, the adoption of application security solutions for serverless architectures has surged.By End Use, IT & Telecommunications Sector Drives Demand for Serverless Security SolutionsIn 2023, the IT & Telecommunications segment led the serverless security market, accounting for 22% of global revenue, driven by the shift to serverless computing for better scalability and efficiency. The U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) reported that over half of U.S. telecom operators moved to serverless models for improved resilience and reduced latency. In India, 40% of IT companies adopted serverless frameworks under the Digital India initiative, contributing to increased demand for strong serverless security solutions. This growth highlights the sector's reliance on serverless technologies. As cloud-native architectures expand, the U.S. market is expected to experience rapid growth from 2024 to 2032, spurring further investment in advanced security solutions.Asia-Pacific is projected to have the fastest CAGR in the serverless security market, fueled by digital transformations in emerging economies like India and Indonesia. India's serverless deployments grew by 30% in 2023, especially in the Smart Cities Mission. In May 2024, StackHawk partnered with Microsoft Defender for Cloud to strengthen secure software development by enhancing Defender for APIs' runtime capabilities, providing improved API security visibility for both developers and security teams.On October 29, 2020, McAfee launched the MVISION Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) to secure cloud-native ecosystems. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

