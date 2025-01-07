عربي


CRPF ASI Shoots Self In J&K's Reasi

1/7/2025 2:08:45 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Katra/Jammu- A CRPF assistant sub-inspector allegedly shot himself with his service rifle in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Tuesday, officials said.

Rajnath Prasad (55), a resident of Bihar, allegedly shot himself on the chest inside a makeshift Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) picket along the Tarakote route leading to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra, they added.

Prasad's colleagues rushed to the scene on hearing the gunshot and found him lying dead. Police have launched inquest proceedings, the officials said.

The exact motive behind Prasad taking his life is yet to be ascertained, they added.

MENAFN07012025000215011059ID1109061873


Kashmir Observer

