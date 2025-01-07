(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PRESS RELEASE

Neuilly-sur-Seine, France – January 07, 2025

Termination of the liquidity contract with BNP Paribas Exane and implementation of a new liquidity contract with Rothschild Martin Maurel

On December 31st, 2024 post-market, Bureau Veritas terminated the liquidity contract with BNP Paribas Exane. A new contract has been signed with Rothschild Martin Maurel and will come into effect on January 7th, 2025.

End of liquidity contract with BNP Paribas Exane

On the termination date of this contract, the following assets were booked to the liquidity account:

. 136,310 shares

. 6,881,827.33 euros in cash

The termination of the liquidity contract with BNP Paribas Exane was the result of Bureau Veritas' desire to rotate the investment services provider responsible for maintaining the liquidity of its shares and managing its liquidity contract.

Implementation of liquidity contract with Rothschild Martin Maurel

Bureau Veritas (ISIN Code: FR0006174348) announces that it has entrusted Rothschild Martin Maurel with effect from January 7th, 2025, and for a period of one year, tacitly renewable with the implementation of a liquidity and market surveillance contract for its ordinary shares.

This contract has been drawn up in accordance with current regulations, and in particular AMF Decision 2021-01 of 22 June 2021. It complies with the code of conduct of the Association Française des Marchés Financiers (AMAFI).

The purpose of this contract is for Rothschild Martin Maurel to promote Bureau Veritas shares on Euronext Paris in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse.

The resources allocated to its implementation to date are:

. 136,310 shares

. 6,881,827.33 euros in cash

This contract will be suspended:

. in the cases provided for in article 5 of the AMF Decision n°2021-01 of June 22nd, 2021;

. or at the request of Bureau Veritas for technical reasons (e.g., the counting of shares with voting rights before a general meeting or the counting of shares with dividend rights before the coupon is detached) for a period defined by Bureau Veritas.

In addition, this contract may be terminated at any time, by Bureau Veritas without notice, or by Rothschild Martin Maurel with a one-month notice.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas is a world leader in inspection, certification, and laboratory testing services with a powerful purpose: to shape a world of trust by ensuring responsible progress. With a vision to be the preferred partner for customers' excellence and sustainability, the company innovates to help them navigate change.

Created in 1828, Bureau Veritas' 83,000 employees deliver services in 140 countries. The company's technical experts support customers to address challenges in quality, health and safety, environmental protection, and sustainability.

Bureau Veritas is listed on Euronext Paris and belongs to the CAC 40, CAC 40 ESG, SBF 120 indices and is part of the CAC SBT 1.5° index. Compartment A, ISIN code FR 0006174348, stock symbol: BVI.

For more information, visit , and follow us on LinkedIn.

