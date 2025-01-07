Gym For The Brain Renews Its Sustainability And Carbon Neutrality Certifications Through 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Gym for the Brain

2025 Environmental Sustainability Badge

2025 Carbon Neutrality Badge

Biohacking leader sets a high bar

- David Goodman, CEO of Edenark Group and BICBe LLCJUPITER, FL, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Gym for the Brain ( ), a Florida-based proactive body biohacking and contrast oxygen EWOT (exercise with oxygen therapy) facility, which also operates through the store A Better World Starts With Me ( ) has renewed its sustainability certification and its carbon neutrality certification through 2025.The Edenark Group ISO 14001 is the world's premier environmental sustainability certification program and allows SMEs (small to mid-sized enterprises) a program designed and priced specifically for them.The Edenark Group ISO 14065 / 14001 carbon neutrality certification is for organizations that have become certified sustainable and wish to become carbon neutral: the natural next step in their environmental stewardship journey. This program allows a company, using its sustainability plan as a foundation, the ability to quantify, manage, reduce, and neutralize its carbon emissions.The programs, which allow companies to progressively improve at a pace that works for their needs, help the organization define how it interacts internally, externally, and with the environment. They incorporate energy/waste/water, employee health and performance enhancement, community involvement, procurement and suppliers, compliance and regulations, emergency/security, and stakeholder engagement; and quantify Scope 1 and 2 emissions. Benefits include creating a culture of continual improvement, stakeholder engagement, lower costs, higher revenues and profits, improved employee performance, and...... doing the right thing for the environment and current and future generations."Gym for the Brain is doing wonderful work by helping people remove toxins, reduce inflammation, increase body and brain strength, and improve health. Sending those people back out into a toxic world is frustrating. The Edenark Group ISO 14001 sustainability certification program and the Edenark Group ISO 14065 / 14001 carbon neutrality program combine to allow Gym for the Brain to not only help people while at the Gym, but also when they leave the Gym, by proactively participating in improving the environment via internal and external environmental sustainability and carbon reduction actions," says David Goodman, CEO of Edenark Group. "They are agreeing to adhere to the world's Gold standard for sustainability and carbon neutrality certification; and are joining an elite fraternity of over 300,000 organizations, in over 150 countries, that have committed to continually improving in every way."Gym for the Brain ( ) can be reached at +1.561.408.6890A Better World Starts With Me ( ) can be reached at pages/contactEdenark Group ( ) can be reached at +1 561.512.2257

