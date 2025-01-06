(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 7 January 2025 - The MIPIM Asia Summit concluded its 18th edition on December 4th, bringing together over 400 international delegates at the Grand Hyatt, Hong Kong. As Asia's premier platform, this year's summit focused on the vision for the future of Asian property markets, emphasising durability and digital transformation while seeking long-term economic growth, sustainable practices, and community cohesion. The event culminated in the highly anticipated MIPIM Asia Awards 2024, where the winners were revealed and celebrated during a thrilling gala dinner.



The summit commenced with an insightful keynote address from Ms. Wei Yao, Chief Economist for APAC at Société Générale, who offered a comprehensive outlook on the Asian economy and its implications for the real estate sector. Her analysis provided valuable insights into future investment strategies within the region.



A particularly memorable moment at the fireside chat with Baroness Poppy Gustafsson OBE, the UK Minister for Investment in the Department for Business and Trade, where the discussion offered a unique perspective on international investment strategies and strengthened ties between the UK and APAC markets.



The signature Investors Forum provided an intimate platform for sovereign wealth and capital owners to explore innovative investment strategies, addressing key issues such as generative AI and ESG practices. Furthermore, industry leaders shared their insights on private debt opportunities and strategies for success in evolving markets, featuring distinguished speakers such as Danielle Lau, Managing Director of Ares Management; John Pattar, Partner & Head of Asia Real Estate at KKR Asia Limited; and Jing Zhou, Senior Director of Alternatives Investment and Strategic Transactions at Nuveen Real Estate, among others.



Nicolas Kozubek, Managing Director of MIPIM, stated, "For many years, the MIPIM Asia Summit has facilitated transformative discussions and strategic partnerships, reflecting our commitment to a sustainable and innovative future in the property sector. By sharing insights and fostering connections, we are actively shaping the industry's trajectory in Asia and beyond, benefiting communities and investors alike. In the coming year, we aim to present a new and revitalised summit designed to inspire and empower stakeholders, driving further collaboration across the broader landscape of real estate development."



The two-day event concluded with an elegant gala dinner, during which the winners of the highly anticipated MIPIM Asia Awards 2024 were announced and celebrated. These prestigious awards highlight the outstanding accomplishments and significant contributions of real estate projects across Asia. The evening was further elevated by the presence of Donald Choi, President of the Jury Panel and Hong Kong Institute of Real Estate Administrators.



The resounding success of MIPIM Asia Summit 2024 continuously presents itself a vital platform for fostering collaboration and driving innovation within the real estate industry. This prestigious event not only highlights emerging trends and investment opportunities but also cultivates an environment conducive to deal-making, collaboration, and innovation, ultimately shaping the future of real estate in the region.



The upcoming MIPIM will take place from March 10 to 14 in Cannes, France. Additionally, the MIPIM Asia Forum 2025 is scheduled for fall 2025 in Hong Kong. For more information about MIPIM Asia Summit 2025 and to stay updated on future events, please visit mipim-asia.



