32 Dead As 7.1 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Nepal-Tibet Border

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jn 7 (IANS) At least 32 people lost their lives, and 38 were after a 7.1-magnitude earthquake struck the Nepal-Tibet border on Tuesday, according to some reports.

The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported that the earthquake occurred at 6:35 AM (IST), with its epicentre at latitude 28.86 degrees North and longitude 87.51 degrees East, at a depth of 10 kilometres. The epicentre was located in Xizang (Tibet Autonomous Region), near the Nepal border.

Xinhua news agency reported that 32 people in the city of Xizang were killed and 38 others were injured when the earthquake struck the region.

Additionally, many house collapses were reported in Tonglai Village, located in Changsuo Township of Dingri in Xigaze, also known as Shigatse.

The earthquake also sent tremors across parts of North India, including Bihar, West Bengal, Sikkim and Delhi-NCR.

Two subsequent earthquakes were recorded in the region shortly after. A 4.7 magnitude tremor was reported at 7:02 AM (IST), with its epicentre at latitude 28.60 degrees North and longitude 87.68 degrees East, at a depth of 10 kilometres.

Minutes later, at 7:07 AM (IST), another earthquake of magnitude 4.9 was registered at latitude 28.68 degrees North and longitude 87.54 degrees East, at a depth of 30 kilometres.

The tremors were strongly felt in parts of Bihar, prompting people to rush out of their homes and apartments in panic. However, no casualties or property damage have been reported so far.

Nepal is a seismically active region where the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates collide. Due to tectonic activity in the Himalayas, the country frequently experiences earthquakes.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake occurred 93 kilometres northeast of Lobuche, near the Nepal-Tibet border. Lobuche, located near the Khumbu Glacier, lies approximately 150 kilometres east of Kathmandu and 8.5 kilometres southwest of Everest Base Camp.

The seismic activity has heightened concerns in the region, which is no stranger to devastating earthquakes. Authorities in Nepal and the affected parts of India closely monitor the situation.