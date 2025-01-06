Pharma Stock Scisparc Ltd. (Nasdaq: SPRC) Soars On Psychedelic News

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( ), a go-to for big investing ideas for stock traders, including biotech and psycadelic reports on trading and news for SciSparc Ltd. (Nasdaq: SPRC ), a specialty clinical-stage company focusing on the development of therapies to treat disorders of the central nervous system.

The stock made the top gainers list on news and is currently trading at $1.1400, up 0.6121, gaining 115.9500% on volume of over 185 Million shares.

SciSparc announced today as part of its ongoing collaboration with Clearmind Inc. (Nasdaq: CMND) (FSE: CWY0), a biotechnology company focused on discovery and development of novel psychedelic-derived therapeutics to solve major under-treated mental health problems, the publication of a European patent application submitted by Clearmind under the European Patent Office for innovative combination therapy of MEAI and N-Acylethanolamines, to binge behavior including alcohol consumption, eating, tobacco consumption, shopping and sexual conduct.

Under this collaboration, SciSparc and Clearmind are researching innovative combination therapies that integrate psychedelic molecules with the N-acylethanolamines family, including Palmitoylethanolamide. To date, thirteen patents related to this collaboration have been filed by Clearmind in the United States as well as in several other global jurisdictions

