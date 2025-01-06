Arcapita and DgPays Consortium Completes $385 Million Acquisition of Majority Stake in NEOPAY from Mashreq

(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Dubai, UAE; 6th January 2025: Mashreq, one of the MENA region’s leading financial institutions, is pleased to announce the successful completion of the sale of a majority stake in NEOPAY, the UAE’s fast-growing digital payments leader. As previously announced on 13 September 2024, DgPays, a leading financial infrastructure technology provider in the EMEA region and Arcapita Group Holdings Limited ("Arcapita"), a global alternative investment firm, had agreed to acquire the stake.

Mashreq retains a significant minority stake in NEOPAY, underscoring its commitment to supporting the company’s continued growth. This strategic partnership represents a milestone for NEOPAY as it aims to scale its operations, enter new markets, and enhance its innovative service offerings across the Middle East.

The completion of this transaction signifies a shared commitment between Mashreq, DgPays, and Arcapita to driving innovation, fostering growth, and shaping the future of digital payments across the region.





