(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY), Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ: SYM), Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH), and ASP Isotopes, Inc (NASDAQ: ASPI). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Class Period: May 6, 2021 - November 6, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 27, 2025

The complaint alleges that Defendants failed to disclose that: (1) Dentsply targeted low-income people who did not have access to good oral hygiene education, a dentist, or dental insurance, which often meant patients signing up for Byte had underlying dental issues that would have made them ineligible for treatment; (2) the push for Byte growth and sales commissions caused sales employees to sell to contraindicated patients; (3) as a result of the above, the Byte patient onboarding workflow did not provide adequate assurance that contraindicated patients did not enter treatment; (4) before and during the Class Period, reports of Byte patient injuries were pouring in; (5) Dentsply knew that its Byte aligners were causing severe patient injuries for years but did little to investigate those injuries or notify the FDA; (6) Dentsply had no systems in place to notify the FDA of these injuries, which the Company is required to do within 30 days of learning of a problem; (7) the FDA had received a sharp uptick in reports of serious injuries from Byte patients; (8) as a result of the above, Dentsply materially overstated the goodwill value of Byte; (9) as a result of the above, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

For more information on the Dentsply class action go to:

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ: SYM)

Class Period: February 8, 2024 - November 26, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 3, 2025

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Symbotic improperly accelerated revenue recognition in its 2024 financial statements; and (2) as a result, defendants' statements about Symbotic's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

For more information on the Symbotic class action go to:

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH)

Class Period: February 29, 2024 - September 4, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 21, 2025

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period, Defendants failed to disclose that: (1) Celsius materially oversold inventory to Pepsi far in excess of demand, and faced a looming sales cliff during which Pepsi would significantly reduce its purchases of Celsius products; (2) as Pepsi drew down significant amounts of inventory overstock, Celsius' sales would materially decline in future periods, hurting the Company's financial performance and outlook; (3) Celsius' sales rate to Pepsi was unsustainable and created a misleading impression of Celsius' financial performance and outlook; and (4) as a result, Celsius' business metrics and financial prospects were not as strong as indicated in defendants' class period statements. When the truth came out, the price of Celsius' stock dropped, harming investors.

For more information on the Celsius class action go to:

ASP Isotopes, Inc (“ASP Isotopes” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: ASPI)

Class Period: October 30, 2024 - November 26, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 3, 2025

On November 26, 2024, Fuzzy Panda Research published a report which alleged that ASP Isotopes is“using old, disregarded laser enrichment technology to masquerade as a new, cutting-edge Uranium enrichment.” The report quoted a former employee of Klydon (the company ASP Isotopes purchased its“proprietary” technology from) as stating scientists“did not think it would work on Uranium.” The report revealed a series of experts interviewed stated the Company's reported cost estimates and timeline for building its HALEU uranium facilities was misleading to the point of being“delusional.” The report further alleged the Company had significantly overstated the significance of its agreement with TerraPower, which was only a“non-binding” memorandum of understanding entered into to“put pressure on [TerraPower's] real suppliers.” The report quoted a former TerraPower executives as stating that ASP Isotopes was“missing the manufacturing; They are missing the processes as well; They still have to develop the HALEU...the most important part.” Finally, the report revealed that the Company's subsidiary, Quantum Leap Energy, which operates its nuclear fuels segment and to which the Company assigned the TerraPower memoranda of understanding, was completely absent from its registered South African address. The report revealed there were“zero signs” of their presence and“security guards and neighboring business about them all told us they had never heard of the companies.”

On this news, the Company's stock price fell $1.80 or 23.53%, to close at $5.85 per share on November 26, 2024, on unusually heavy trading volume. The stock continued to fall on the subsequent trading date, falling $0.83 or 14.19%, to close at $5.02 per share on November 27, 2024, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) the Company overstated the potential effectiveness of its enrichment technology; (2) the Company overstated the development potential of its high assay low-enriched uranium facility; (3) the Company overstated the Company's nuclear fuels operating segment results; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

For more information on the ASP Isotopes class action go to:

