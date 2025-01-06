Joseph Belluck Continues Commitment To Clients Through New Belluck Law Firm

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Joseph BelluckNEW YORK CITY , NY, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Joseph Belluck announced today the launch of Belluck Law, LLP .“As we celebrate the retirement of our co-founding partner Jordan Fox with gratitude for 23 years of friendship, we are excited to announce the continuation of our representation of mesothelioma and injury as Belluck Law, LLP on January 1, 2025,” said Mr. Belluck.In 2002, Joseph Belluck and Jordan Fox co-founded the firm and over the years grew it to be the top mesothelioma firm in New York and across the nation, recovering over $1 billion for its clients. Over the years, the firm has grown to include a substantial personal injury practice handling accident and construction injuries, product liability and labor law cases.The transition to this new chapter will be seamless as the firm continues its operations across New York State from its Manhattan, Rochester, Albany, Johnstown and Woodstock offices as well its offices in Maine, Massachusetts and New Jersey with its current staff and attorneys.Belluck Law is also expanding its practice areas with newly formed departments focused on nursing home abuse and neglect cases; and insurance litigation representing policyholders that have been wrongfully denied coverage.“We have already started litigating these cases and will continue to grow these practice areas,” said Mr. Belluck.“We are reinvigorated and excited to continue to provide our mesothelioma and injury clients with the highest quality legal representation as we continue to grow and expand the firm,” he added.“And we look forward to continuing to be the go-to choice for lawyers and other professionals when their friends, family, patients and clients get mesothelioma or are otherwise injured.”The firm's headquarters will remain at 546 Fifth Ave, 5th Fl, New York, NY 10036.

Brendan Monahan

Good Rebellion

...

