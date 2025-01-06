5.2-Magnitude Quake Strikes Iran's Bushehr

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, Jan 6 (KUNA) -- A 5.2-magnitude earthquake jolted the Riz District in Bushehr Province in south Iran on Monday. No reports have declared so far any casualties or damage to buildings, Iranian Seismological Center, said. The quake occurred at 8:28 p.m. (local time) at a deep of 20 km, it added. Specialized teams are assessing situation in the province, Director General of Iran's Bushehr Province Crisis Management Kourosh Dehghan said. (end) mmj

