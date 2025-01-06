Nigerian Stock Market Soars In 2025’S First Week, Defying Economic Headwinds

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) reports a strong start to 2025, building on its impressive 37% gain in 2024. The All-Share rose 1.42% to 103,586.33 points in the first trading week.



Market capitalization increased by 2.02% to N63.166 trillion ($38.56 billion), representing a total gain of N1.25 trillion ($762.5 million). This growth outpaced Nigeria's high inflation rate of 34.6% recorded in November 2024.



Trading activity surged, with volume up 88.8% to 2.618 billion shares and value up 34.1% to N69.742 billion ($42.57 million). The number of deals increased by 43.5% to 47,953.



The insurance sector led sectoral performance with a 26.91% gain, followed by consumer goods (2.16%), banking (0.58%), and industrial goods (0.5%). Only the oil and gas index declined slightly by 0.45%.



Investor optimism, anticipation of earnings growth, and improved macroeconomic conditions drove market performance. Strategic investments by Nigerian billionaires also contributed to the positive trend.







Despite the market's strong performance, Nigeria faces economic challenges including currency depreciation and rising living costs. The Central Bank continues its contractionary policy to combat inflation.



Analysts project continued growth for the NGX in 2025. Cardinalstone Research forecasts up to 40.4% growth in the ASI, while Afrinvest West Africa projects a 24.3% return in their base case scenario.



Key factors influencing the 2025 outlook include expected foreign exchange market stability, insurance sector recapitalization, and increased foreign investor participation. However, potential currency pressures and ongoing economic reforms pose challenges.



The Nigerian stock market 's robust start reflects growing investor confidence in the country's economic prospects, despite underlying economic challenges. This performance signals potential opportunities for investors in Nigeria's evolving financial landscape.

