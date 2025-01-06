AGF Reports December 2024 Assets Under Management And Fee-Earning Assets
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGF Management Limited reported total assets under management (AUM) and fee-earning assets1 of $52.6 billion as at December 31, 2024.
|
|
|
|
|
|
| AUM
($ billions)
| December 31,
2024
| November 30,
2024
| % Change
Month-Over-
Month
| December 31,
2023
| % Change
Year-Over-
Year
| Total Mutual Fund
| $30.1
| $30.7
|
| $24.8
|
| Exchange-traded funds
+ Separately managed
accounts
| $2.8
| $2.5
|
| $1.5
|
| Segregated accounts
and Sub-advisory
| $6.4
| $7.0
|
| $6.8
|
| AGF Private Wealth
| $8.4
| $8.5
|
| $7.6
|
| Subtotal
(before AGF Capital
Partners AUM and
fee-earning assets 1 )
| $ 47.7
| $ 48.7
|
| $ 40.7
|
| AGF Capital Partners
| $2.8
| $2.8
|
| $0.1
|
| Total AUM
| $ 50.5
| $ 51.5
| -1.9%
| $ 40.8
| 23.8%
| AGF Capital Partners
fee-earning assets1
| $2.1
| $2.1
|
| $2.0
|
| Total AUM and fee-
earning assets 1
| $ 52.6
| $ 53.6
| -1.9%
| $ 42.8
| 22.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Average Daily Mutual
Fund AUM
| $ 30.5
| $ 30.1
|
| $ 24.7
|
1 Fee-earning assets represent assets in which AGF has carried interest ownership and earns recurring fees but does not have ownership interest in the managers.
|
|
|
|
| Mutual Fund AUM by Category
($ billions)
| December 31,
2024
| November 30,
2024
| December 31,
2023
| Domestic Equity Funds
| $4.4
| $4.6
| $4.1
| U.S. and International Equity Funds
| $18.6
| $19.0
| $13.9
| Domestic Balanced Funds
| $0.1
| $0.1
| $0.1
| U.S. and International Balanced
Funds
| $1.6
| $1.6
| $1.6
| Domestic Fixed Income Funds
| $1.8
| $1.8
| $1.7
| U.S. and International Fixed Income
Funds
| $3.3
| $3.3
| $3.1
| Domestic Money Market
| $0.3
| $0.3
| $0.3
| Total Mutual Fund AUM
| $ 30.1
| $ 30.7
| $ 24.8
|
|
|
|
| AGF Capital Partners AUM and fee-earning assets
($ billions)
| December 31,
2024
| November 30,
2024
| December 31,
2023
| AGF Capital Partners AUM
| $2.8
| $2.8
| $0.1
| AGF Capital Partners fee-earning
assets
| $2.1
| $2.1
| $2.0
| Total AGF Capital Partners AUM
and fee-earning assets
| $ 4.9
| $ 4.9
| $ 2.1
About AGF Management Limited
Founded in 1957, AGF Management Limited (AGF) is an independent and globally diverse asset management firm. Our companies deliver excellence in investing in the public and private markets through three business lines: AGF Investments, AGF Capital Partners and AGF Private Wealth.
AGF brings a disciplined approach, focused on incorporating sound, responsible and sustainable corporate practices. The firm's collective investment expertise, driven by its fundamental, quantitative and private investing capabilities, extends globally to a wide range of clients, from financial advisors and their clients to high-net worth and institutional investors including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments and foundations.
Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, AGF has investment operations and client servicing teams on the ground in North America and Europe. With nearly $53 billion in total assets under management and fee-earning assets, AGF serves more than 800,000 investors. AGF trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol AGF.B.
AGF Management Limited shareholders, analysts and media, please contact:
Ken Tsang
Chief Financial Officer
416-865-4338, ...
