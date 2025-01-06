Métis National Council Statement On Prime Minister Trudeau's Resignation

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ottawa, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since 2015, under Mr. Trudeau's leadership, the Métis Nation has seen significant progress, including the signing of the Canada-Métis Nation Accord in 2017, substantial investments through the Permanent Bilateral Mechanism, the adoption of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP), and the co-development of Canada's UNDRIP Action Plan. We also commend the advancements Métis have made toward Métis self-determination through the signing of self-government agreements.

However, over the past several years, we have consistently called for a renewed reconciliation agenda, one co-developed with the Métis Nation. This agenda must address critical issues disproportionately affecting Métis citizens, including the climbing cost of living, the housing crisis, equitable access to healthcare, and effective emergency management. Collaborative action is essential to implement meaningful solutions. Regrettably, these calls have gone unanswered, leaving the Métis Nation behind once again.

As we look ahead to the future and the upcoming federal election, we urge all parties to engage with the Métis Nation in shaping their platforms. It is essential to ensure that reconciliation and the rights of the Métis Nation remain central to Canada's political agenda. Equally important is the need for accountability to ensure that promises made to the Métis Nation translate into tangible actions and lasting progress.

We remain committed to working with all leaders and parties to build a future that respects and upholds the rights, priorities, and aspirations of the Métis Nation.

