Blue Owl Capital Hires Algebris Investments' Yoichi Nakamura To Lead Private Wealth In Japan

Yoichi brings over two decades of experience covering securities companies and scaling the wealth businesses for global asset managers within the Japanese market

NEW YORK and TOKYO, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Owl Capital ("Blue Owl") (NYSE: OWL ), a leading alternative asset manager, announced today the hiring of Yoichi Nakamura as a Managing Director and Head of Japan Private Wealth.

Yoichi will be based in Blue Owl's Tokyo office, reporting to Johann Santer, Managing Director and Head of APAC Private Wealth. The appointment of Yoichi adds a veteran senior leader with deep relationships across Japanese securities companies and brings an executive with a track-record of scaling the private wealth businesses of global asset managers in Japan. Yoichi's hiring reinforces Blue Owl's commitment to serving the largest securities companies and wealth managers in Japan.

Yoichi previously served as CEO Japan of Algebris Investments, building the asset management firm's team and operations in Tokyo. In this role, Yoichi led all Japan-related activities, including strategic sales planning, launching offshore public offerings and increasing the number of distributors for Algebris within the Japanese market. Over Yoichi's six-year tenure at Algebris, his team secured investment mandates across alternative strategies from Japan's leading securities companies and wealth managers.



Prior to Algebris, Yoichi served in senior product & sales roles at Fidelity International and Legg Mason Asset Management among other financial services firms.

Johann Santer, Head of APAC Private Wealth at Blue Owl said: "Success for global asset managers in the Japanese wealth channel is predicated on deep relationships with the region's securities companies and a strong track-record of local-market operational expertise. Yoichi's nearly 25-years of experience exemplifies these two qualifications, enabling Blue Owl to come to the Japanese market with an established senior leader. We look forward to what Yoichi and the Japanese team can accomplish with the full backing of Blue Owl's USD $235 billion private markets platform."

Yoichi Nakamura, Head of Japan Private Wealth at Blue Owl said: "It is an honor to join one of the fastest growing global private markets firms. Blue Owl's strategies are focused on seeking income generation and capital preservation, two characteristics that we believe will continue to be well-received by the Japanese wealth channel. I am excited to work with Johann as well as Blue Owl's President and CEO of Global Private Wealth Sean Connor to further scale the Japanese wealth business as we look to launch new products and offerings in-market over the next year."

Blue Owl is a global leader in bringing premiere private markets solutions to the private wealth channel. The firm employs an industry-leading team of over 140 dedicated professionals serving over 125,000 clients globally. Blue Owl Private Wealth is a tenured and established leader in in the APAC region, partnering with several of the largest wealth platforms to deliver differentiated solutions across its three investment platforms (Credit, GP Strategic Capital, and Real Estate) to individual investors.

About Blue Owl

Blue Owl (NYSE: OWL ) is a leading asset manager that is redefining alternatives.

With $235 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2024, we invest across three multi-strategy platforms: Credit, GP Strategic Capital, and Real Estate. Anchored by a strong permanent capital base, we provide businesses with private capital solutions to drive long-term growth and offer institutional investors, individual investors, and insurance companies differentiated alternative investment opportunities that aim to deliver strong performance, risk-adjusted returns, and capital preservation.

Together with over 1,050 experienced professionals, Blue Owl brings the vision and discipline to create the exceptional. To learn more, visit .

