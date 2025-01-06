Clay Bretches, executive vice president, Operations, has announced plans to retire July 1, 2025. As part of its commitment to maintaining excellence in operations, the company has launched an internal and external search for a new leader to drive continued innovation and operational efficiency. Bretches will remain with the organization and help ensure a smooth transition to a new leader, anticipated in the first half of 2025.

“On behalf of the APA team, I want to thank Clay for his many contributions and leadership,” said John J. Christmann, IV, CEO of APA Corporation.“I appreciate his willingness to help ensure a smooth transition, and we wish him all the best in his upcoming retirement.”

In addition, the company has named Kimberly Warnica to the position of executive vice president and chief legal officer, effective Jan. 13, 2025.

“We are excited to welcome Kim to the company. Her extensive experience will be a great complement to our legal team and the broader APA leadership team,” Christmann said.

Warnica joins APA following her most recent role as executive vice president, general counsel and secretary of Marathon Oil Corporation. From 2018 to 2021, she was executive vice president, general counsel, chief compliance officer and secretary of Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. Previously, she held leadership positions with Marathon Oil and Freeport-McMoRan Oil & Gas Company, formerly Plains Exploration & Production Company. She began her career at Andrews Kurth LLP (now known as Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP). Warnica received a Bachelor of Science from Texas A&M and earned her J.D. from the University Texas School of Law.

These changes coincide with additional updates the company is making to its organizational structure to streamline its leadership and support the company's long-term objectives. The changes reduce officer-level positions by over 30% from 29 to 19 through a combination of planned retirements, departures and role changes. Updated positions can be found under executive leadership on the company's website at

